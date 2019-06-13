Olivia Newton-John bestowed Companion of the Order of Australia

Ambassador Joe Hockey presented Newton-John with the Companion of the Order of Australia
at the garden of the Australia Consulate General's Residence in Los Angeles, California.
The veteran Grease
actress Newton-John was joined with her family members and her closest friends. Her daughter Chloe Lattanzi was in attendance.
Most impressive about her Companion of the Order of Australia award was that in addition to her services to entertainment, it also honors her services as a worldwide voice in the fight against cancer, which led to the establishment of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre
in Melbourne, Australia.
In her gracious acceptance speech, Newton-John expressed her gratitude and shared that she will continue to do her best for the country that she loves, Australia. She also praised the medal for being "gorgeous."
