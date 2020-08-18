Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Nicky Whelan chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Binge" and "Trauma Center," and being an actress in the digital age. She starred in Trauma Center opposite Bruce Willis. "I'm a huge Bruce Willis fan I mean who doesn't love The Fifth Element, which by the way, I got the opportunity to ask him all about it. He's wonderful to work with and he has an incredible presence." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "Well I've been around long enough to know what it feels like to live with and without it - there's a lot of benefits to social media if it's used properly but I feel like a lot of the mystery and magic has gone - we have so much access to each other now. Unfortunately you kind of have to be in the mix." "There's a strong group of actors who were well and truly established before social media who don't really need it. I feel like it’s a constant internal battle for me but hey, here we are," she said. Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "Well, coffee and meditation is a good start. The truth is I'm not motivated every day. Some days it's tough. I love what I do for a living and make sure to have healthy hobbies that I force myself to do when I'm not working." She defined the word success as "consistency" and "never ever giving up." Whelan concluded about The Binge, "Make sure you check it out. Great cast and it's a blast and so fun. Kind of what we need more of right now." To learn more about actress Nicky Whelan, follow her on On being in The Binge, she remarked, "I've worked with Jeremy Garelick the director before on the wedding ringer. He called me up and asked me If I would like to come in to play this one character in the movie the page. It was a no brainer it's always a blast to be a part of Jeremy's movies! And of course it was a blast, great cast and super fun."She starred in Trauma Center opposite Bruce Willis. "I'm a huge Bruce Willis fan I mean who doesn't love The Fifth Element, which by the way, I got the opportunity to ask him all about it. He's wonderful to work with and he has an incredible presence."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "Well I've been around long enough to know what it feels like to live with and without it - there's a lot of benefits to social media if it's used properly but I feel like a lot of the mystery and magic has gone - we have so much access to each other now. Unfortunately you kind of have to be in the mix.""There's a strong group of actors who were well and truly established before social media who don't really need it. I feel like it’s a constant internal battle for me but hey, here we are," she said.Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "Well, coffee and meditation is a good start. The truth is I'm not motivated every day. Some days it's tough. I love what I do for a living and make sure to have healthy hobbies that I force myself to do when I'm not working."She defined the word success as "consistency" and "never ever giving up."Whelan concluded about The Binge, "Make sure you check it out. Great cast and it's a blast and so fun. Kind of what we need more of right now."To learn more about actress Nicky Whelan, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Nicky Whelan, Actress, the binge, trauma center, Digital Age Nicky Whelan Actress the binge trauma center Digital Age