Las Vegas - Nicholas Charles chatted about his experience in "Potted Potter — The Unauthorized Harry Potter Parody" in Las Vegas. For the time being, the show has halted its production due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. His favorite part of the Potted Potter experience involved living in Las Vegas. "We joined the company right before Christmastime. Calum [Gittins] and I have done 103 shows in three and a half months. We are the first-based U.S. cast of the show. That was fun," he said. Charles continued, "Also, to do a proper theater show with improvisation and audience interaction is a lot of fun as well. The audiences in Las Vegas are insane, and Harry Potter fan-base is so wide and strong. People would come in their Harry Potter-themed robes and their Gryffindor team T-shirts so it was an absolute privilege to be in this show. The audience is on your side from the very start." Last month, as Digital Journal reported, the show celebrated its 350th show at Bally's Las Vegas. "That was a lot of fun," he admitted. "We did a lot of press around the 350th show, and three days later, they shut down all the casinos." He plays all the other character parts in the show, so his part is the more physically demanding one of the two. "At one point, I do 17 character changes in a minute and a half, which is pretty intense," he said. Charles revealed that they still leave one empty seat in the theater in case J.K. Rowling shows up to see them. "That's true," he said. "We are waiting. Hopefully, we will be back soon and she will come to see us. In the past, J.K. Rowling had gone to the Potted Potter show to see it but it was sold out, and whoever was working at the time, did not realize that it was her." For the Potted Potter fans, he said, "Stay home. We will be back, and we will be funnier and better. We will be well-rested and we can't wait to get back out there. A couple of night nights ago, every person that ever played one of the parts in Potted Potter did a big Zoom call, so that was fun since we are all in the same boat. To be honest, we just want to get back out there." "Hopefully, we are not done yet," he said. "I am missing it an awful lot. It has been strange to be back in normal life. I've never been to Las Vegas before I moved there. Ever since the pandemic, I have watched the town deplete, which has been pretty strange." For more information on the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, check out its official website and its Facebook page