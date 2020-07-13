Manning made the official announcement on his Instagram
and Twitter
pages respectively. Particularly impressive about Boo2Bullying is that it provides outreach, education, and support for the youth.
Most recently, Manning
won a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award as a producer of the hit digital drama series, The Bay
, on Amazon Prime.
To learn more about Boo2Bullying, check out its official website
, Instagram
, and its Facebook page
.
