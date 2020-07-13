Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMike C. Manning to partake in virtual events to aid Boo2Bullying

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actor Mike C. Manning will participate in virtual events with fans on Wednesday, July 15, that will benefit Boo2Bullying, which was organized by Fantasy Events.
Manning made the official announcement on his Instagram and Twitter pages respectively. Particularly impressive about Boo2Bullying is that it provides outreach, education, and support for the youth.
Most recently, Manning won a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award as a producer of the hit digital drama series, The Bay, on Amazon Prime.
To learn more about Boo2Bullying, check out its official website, Instagram, and its Facebook page.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mike C. Manning about his acting, being a part of the Dream Loud campaign, and he encouraged people to vote at the upcoming 2020 November election.
Actor Mike C. Manning
Actor Mike C. Manning
Brad Everett Young
More about Mike C Manning, Boo2Bullying, The Bay, Virtual, Online
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Tell me again just who is politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic?
Essential Science: Is SARS-CoV-2 becoming more infectious?
China hits top US lawmakers, envoy with sanctions over Xinjiang
EU summit may not reach recovery fund deal: Merkel
Telehealth booms amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Virus immunity may disappear within months: study
Olympian Maggie Steffens spotlighted by the Olympic Channel
Where is digital insurance heading after Wirecard's collapse? Special
Deadly border clashes reignite Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Austrian politicians trade accusations over Wirecard