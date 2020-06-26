Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Entertainment Showrunner Michael Nardelli chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations for "Dark/Web" on Amazon Prime. Rene Heger and Noemi Gonzalez in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web, Amazon Prime Actors Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web' On being a filmmaker in the digital age, he said, "I am grateful in the digital age. You have all of these tools at your disposal that are relatively available. You can do things yourself, it's a lot of work, but you can get things seen. There are a lot of opportunities." Regarding his writing and acting inspirations, he said, "I always grew up wanting to tell stories. I was always making short films with my friends either for school or just for fun. I would write, direct, and act. I love filmmaking and storytelling, there is nothing else I would want to do. It brings me a lot of joy. I like to draw from my personal life and tell entertaining stories from that." For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, "Do something to whatever your financial means, abilities, and times are. Really do it instead of waiting around for calls with people. I've always been about going out and doing things. Let the industry find you vs. chasing the industry." Nardelli had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Brad Everett Young's He defined the word success as "being able to continue to be a storyteller as an actor, writer, director, and producer, in an effort to express my creativity and to tell stories." "That's what brings me the most joy," he said. Dark/Web is available for streaming on Rene Heger in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of Dark/Web On the seven Daytime Emmy nominations for the hit digital series Dark/Web , he said, "That felt awesome to get seven Emmy nods. I was really excited for everybody that worked on it. Everyone worked super hard on it."Actors Rene Heger and Graham Sibley are both nominated for 'Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for their work in Dark/Web. "They were both amazing. I've known Rene for a long time and his wife, Emily. Graham gave his all and that was a tough shoot. The fact that both of them got nominated was really nice," he said.On being a filmmaker in the digital age, he said, "I am grateful in the digital age. You have all of these tools at your disposal that are relatively available. You can do things yourself, it's a lot of work, but you can get things seen. There are a lot of opportunities."Regarding his writing and acting inspirations, he said, "I always grew up wanting to tell stories. I was always making short films with my friends either for school or just for fun. I would write, direct, and act. I love filmmaking and storytelling, there is nothing else I would want to do. It brings me a lot of joy. I like to draw from my personal life and tell entertaining stories from that."For young and aspiring filmmakers, he said, "Do something to whatever your financial means, abilities, and times are. Really do it instead of waiting around for calls with people. I've always been about going out and doing things. Let the industry find you vs. chasing the industry."Nardelli had nothing but the kindest remarks about being a part of Brad Everett Young's Dream Loud campaign. "Brad is awesome. I did a couple of shoots with him when we were promoting Dark/Web. He is super fun and keeps it light and fun, and he plays music. He has all sorts of props. I enjoyed it and I would love to do it again," he said.He defined the word success as "being able to continue to be a storyteller as an actor, writer, director, and producer, in an effort to express my creativity and to tell stories." "That's what brings me the most joy," he said.Dark/Web is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video . "Dark/Web is a fun, modern commentary on technology and social media. It's an anthology series and it has a twist. It a storyline that connects all of the anthologies. You are rewarded if you watch the whole thing. You see how all the pieces fit together. It talks about how we fall in love and how we fight these days, as well as how the security issues we face with modern technology and it does all that in a fun and sexy way," he concluded. More about Michael Nardelli, darkweb, amazon prime, Digital, Series Michael Nardelli darkweb amazon prime Digital Series