Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'Men of General Hospital' shows to take place in New York

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Entertainment
Levittown - On February 22, the "Men of General Hospital" shows will kick off in New York, which will feature Emmy-nominated actor William deVry, as well as actors Donnell Turner and Josh Swickard.
William deVry plays Julian Jerome on ABC's General Hospital, Josh Swickard portrays Detective Harrison Chase, and Donnell Turner plays private investigator Curtis Ashford on the show.
On Friday, February 22, they will be performing at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.
Actor Donnell Turner
Actor Donnell Turner
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
On Saturday, February 23, they will be appearing at Rockwell's in Pelham, New York. On the same night, they will be hosting a private dinner in Astoria, New York, which will include behind-the-scenes stories, as well as question and answer sessions.
On the following day, Sunday, February 24, all three men will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.
General Hospital actor Josh Swickard
'General Hospital' actor Josh Swickard
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Digital Journal chatted with actors William deVry, Josh Swickard and Donnell Turner about their careers in the acting business, and they opened up about the impact of technology on the entertainment industry.
In other General Hospital fan event news, this journalist reviewed Emmy winner Laura Wright's "Carlys World" event at Rockwells in Pelham on January 26, 2019.
For more information on these upcoming "Men of General Hospital" events, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website.
More about William deVry, General hospital, Josh Swickard, Donnell Turner
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Erdogan says Turkey keeping 'low-level' contact with Syria
'Once-in-a-century' floods hit northeast Australia
UK's May says 'armed with fresh' Brexit mandate
WHO recommends cannabis international regulations be loosened
Op-Ed: The Big Wet meets the Big Dry in Townsville
TerraCycle's Loop to bring reusable packaging to Toronto
China launches world's first robot ship for sounding rockets
Meet Philippe d'Encausse: World-renowned pole vault coach Special
Collection #1 hack was bad enough, what about Collection #2-5? Special
Beware: Security risks from cheap IoT devices