William deVry plays Julian Jerome on ABC's General Hospital
, Josh Swickard portrays Detective Harrison Chase, and Donnell Turner plays private investigator Curtis Ashford on the show.
On Friday, February 22, they will be performing at Governor's Comedy Club
in Levittown on Long Island.
Actor Donnell Turner
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
On Saturday, February 23, they will be appearing at Rockwell's
in Pelham, New York. On the same night, they will be hosting a private dinner in Astoria, New York, which will include behind-the-scenes stories, as well as question and answer sessions.
On the following day, Sunday, February 24, all three men will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club
in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.
'General Hospital' actor Josh Swickard
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
Digital Journal chatted with actors William deVry
, Josh Swickard
and Donnell Turner
about their careers in the acting business, and they opened up about the impact of technology on the entertainment industry.
In other General Hospital fan event news, this journalist reviewed Emmy winner Laura Wright's
"Carlys World" event at Rockwells in Pelham on January 26, 2019.
For more information on these upcoming "Men of General Hospital" events, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website
.