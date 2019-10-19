Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Mary Beth Evans ("Days of Our Lives" and "The Bay") chatted with Digital Journal about her latest endeavors. On her character, socialite and Bay matriarch Sara Garrett, Evans said, "Sara's a strong woman, but she often has done things in the past that maybe wasn't good for her kids or her family. She has grown up a lot and she has evolved, although she seems to get into perils. For me, as an actress, The Bay is a fun show to do because it's a pretty collaborative environment and it is shot different than the daytime soaps are." "The Bay has been fun. It has been a long journey. It has been going on for such a long time," she admitted. "The cast is great and Gregori J. Martin is amazing. He does so much and he wears so many hats. I think Gregori pulls off miracles. I've also known Wendy Riche since 1993. We go way way back." When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy, Evans said, "It's not easy. On Days of Our Lives, we have such a fast turnaround and we have 30 pages of scripts to memorize a day. You just get in the routine of it. It's not easy. You have to give it the time. When you are used to it, and you are used to the way they write, it's almost a rhythm." "On Days of Our Lives, you are used to it, and you are not generally nervous. You are pretty relaxed, and you can remember things when you are relaxed," she said with a sweet laugh. "When you are not relaxed, it's not so easy." Digital transformation of the entertainment business Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business, she said, "It's amazing these days. There are so many outlets that you can get things from. My husband and I watch a lot of things on the streaming platforms. They give you a lot of options." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "There are more avenues these days and more opportunities. Who knows what will happen next?" Throughout her career in the entertainment industry, Evans is the recipient of multiple Emmy awards as both an actress (Days of Our Lives and The Bay), and as a producer for her work on The Bay. "It is so nice to be recognized by your peers," she said. When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, she said, "Being an actress for 35 years and working consecutively has been amazing. I was able to insure my family, and it has been a good gig for me. I like to keep working and keep looking for new projects. I've been very fortunate." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Evans said, "Fabulous." Regarding the key to longevity in this business, she said, "I always give it my all. I take it seriously and I am a professional. I come prepared and I am ready to do it." 