Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment East Meadow - Dean Spinato, the president and founder of TiedIn Media, chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming event with Scott Stapp of Creed at The Carltun in Eisenhower Park, which benefits two charitable organizations. He continued, "My company, TiedIn Media, has been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to host events on Long Island so we have decided to take this to the next level and create an event series. We have already hosted an event with Mike Tyson and now Scott Stapp, so we are positive that we can continue to bring unique events that haven't been seen before to the Long Island community." For this event, TiedIn Media partnered with two charities, CHARM (Children are Magical Foundation) and Pink Tie. "TiedIn Media has always been a large part of "The Charm Foundation is another great organization, which was actually developed by Jaclyn Stapp, Scott Stapp's wife," Spinato said. "The organization revolves around children and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. So a portion of the proceeds from this concert event will go to Charm Foundation and PinkTie. If we can put on a great event and benefit these two organizations, then it's a win-win for everyone who attends." To learn more about the CHARM Foundation, check out its On his plans for the future with TiedIn Media, Spinato said, "My plans for the future are to keep growing. We have already built a large client base, but I know we can take it even further," he said. Digital transformation of the entertainment and music business On the impact of technology on the entertainment and music business, Spinato said, "Technology has made it much simpler to reach a wider target audience; you begin to see new faces at events because they saw the ad you put out on social media. Technology has also given artists a platform to communicate and interact with their fan-base, which ensures that their connection is pushed further than just a performer and someone that enjoys their music. It may sound backward, but technology has made the entertainment and music business more personal in a strange way." As CEO of TiedIn Media, Spinato acknowledged that he uses technology all day long. "Technology can be as simple as communicating with clients through email or as advanced as updating a client's website. Basically, my whole industry revolves around the use of technology. We are constantly creating email blasts, digital advertisements, or social media posts for clients. Without technology, I don't think the marketing industry would be as essential as it is in the business realm," he explained. Earlier this year, TiedIn Media's PinkTie event, which was also held at The Carltun in East Meadow, was a major success. "It's always a great feeling when we see our hard work pay off," he admitted. "It never ceases to amaze me when I see the event finally come together with thousands of people enjoying it. I love getting to see the massive amount of Long Islanders who want to contribute to bettering our community and it's heartwarming." Spinato concluded, "Come out to TiedIn Media's summer acoustic concert event if you want to enjoy the end of your summer while contributing to two great causes." To learn more about Tiedin Media, check out their Spinato's TiedIn Media event at The Carltun in Eisenhower Park with Scott Stapp of Creed , which will take place on August 29. "This event is going to be amazing and completely different from other events we have been a part of in the past. Combine a laid-back feel with an outdoor acoustic performance by Scott Stapp and you'll get the best way to spend one of the last nights of summer at the beautiful Carltun at Eisenhower Park. Not only will tickets include access to the concert, but also food, beer, and wine plus a portion of the proceeds are going to two great charitable causes," he said.He continued, "My company, TiedIn Media, has been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to host events on Long Island so we have decided to take this to the next level and create an event series. We have already hosted an event with Mike Tyson and now Scott Stapp, so we are positive that we can continue to bring unique events that haven't been seen before to the Long Island community."For this event, TiedIn Media partnered with two charities, CHARM (Children are Magical Foundation) and Pink Tie. "TiedIn Media has always been a large part of PinkTie as the official marketing partner. We have aided them in their fundraising events and continue to support them through our own events. Their goal to inspire business professionals to give back to their perspective communities is something we value as well," he explained."The Charm Foundation is another great organization, which was actually developed by Jaclyn Stapp, Scott Stapp's wife," Spinato said. "The organization revolves around children and providing them with the resources they need to succeed. So a portion of the proceeds from this concert event will go to Charm Foundation and PinkTie. If we can put on a great event and benefit these two organizations, then it's a win-win for everyone who attends."To learn more about the CHARM Foundation, check out its official homepage On his plans for the future with TiedIn Media, Spinato said, "My plans for the future are to keep growing. We have already built a large client base, but I know we can take it even further," he said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment and music business, Spinato said, "Technology has made it much simpler to reach a wider target audience; you begin to see new faces at events because they saw the ad you put out on social media. Technology has also given artists a platform to communicate and interact with their fan-base, which ensures that their connection is pushed further than just a performer and someone that enjoys their music. It may sound backward, but technology has made the entertainment and music business more personal in a strange way."As CEO of TiedIn Media, Spinato acknowledged that he uses technology all day long. "Technology can be as simple as communicating with clients through email or as advanced as updating a client's website. Basically, my whole industry revolves around the use of technology. We are constantly creating email blasts, digital advertisements, or social media posts for clients. Without technology, I don't think the marketing industry would be as essential as it is in the business realm," he explained.Earlier this year, TiedIn Media's PinkTie event, which was also held at The Carltun in East Meadow, was a major success. "It's always a great feeling when we see our hard work pay off," he admitted. "It never ceases to amaze me when I see the event finally come together with thousands of people enjoying it. I love getting to see the massive amount of Long Islanders who want to contribute to bettering our community and it's heartwarming."Spinato concluded, "Come out to TiedIn Media's summer acoustic concert event if you want to enjoy the end of your summer while contributing to two great causes."To learn more about Tiedin Media, check out their official website , and follow them on Twitter More about TiedIn Media, Dean Spinato, Creed, scott stapp, pinktie TiedIn Media Dean Spinato Creed scott stapp pinktie