Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Comedian Anthony Rodia chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about winning "Best Comedian from Long Island," being a part of the "All for Julianna" fundraiser, and life during the quarantine. He acknowledged that he has been busy during the quarantine, so he can't really complain. "During the pandemic, I did one video a day for 3.5 months and my audience on social media skyrocketed," he said. "It's crazy, it grew my audience. I put the work into it, but people received it well. I channeled into what people were thinking and I put that into my videos. My videos were saying what everyone else is thinking." Rodia was recently voted as the 2021 "Best Comedian from Long Island" in the annual " "One of the best things about being a comedian is hearing that roar of laughter," he said. "Hearing that laughter from the audience is your instant gratification and your instant reassurance that they are loving what you are doing." "The support during this pandemic has almost been overwhelming," he said. "I don't ever have a disconnect with my fans. The thing I miss most are the meet and greets, I just love doing them since it puts a face to the fan. Without them, I wouldn't be able to do what I do. The fans are my employer. The only thing I love more than comedy is my family, and I do comedy for my family." For more information on comedian Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Anthony Rodia's show at Comedian Anthony Rodia Photo by Alfonso Photography Most recently, he was a part of the "All for Julianna" Zoom comedy show, which was filmed at the Governor's Comedy Club. To learn more about the "All for Julianna" fundraiser, click here . "That was very good," he admitted.He acknowledged that he has been busy during the quarantine, so he can't really complain. "During the pandemic, I did one video a day for 3.5 months and my audience on social media skyrocketed," he said. "It's crazy, it grew my audience. I put the work into it, but people received it well. I channeled into what people were thinking and I put that into my videos. My videos were saying what everyone else is thinking."Rodia was recently voted as the 2021 "Best Comedian from Long Island" in the annual " Best of Long Island " competition. "I didn't think it was a big deal at first, but then I looked into it, and I was impressed," he said. "I knew I was nominated but I didn't think I won since I didn't hear anything when the winners were first notified. Jim Breuer won that five years in a row and I am a huge fan of his.""One of the best things about being a comedian is hearing that roar of laughter," he said. "Hearing that laughter from the audience is your instant gratification and your instant reassurance that they are loving what you are doing.""The support during this pandemic has almost been overwhelming," he said. "I don't ever have a disconnect with my fans. The thing I miss most are the meet and greets, I just love doing them since it puts a face to the fan. Without them, I wouldn't be able to do what I do. The fans are my employer. The only thing I love more than comedy is my family, and I do comedy for my family."For more information on comedian Anthony Rodia , follow him on Instagram , and check out his Facebook page and website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Anthony Rodia's show at The Brokerage in Bellmore back in November of 2018. More about Anthony Rodia, Comedian, Long island, Winner Anthony Rodia Comedian Long island Winner