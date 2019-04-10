Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning producer Meadow Williams chatted with Digital Journal about her experience working on the film "After" and the drama "Axis Sally." Williams is the recipient of a Daytime Emmy award for her producing work on the hit digital drama series, The Bay. "I love The Bay. They are so energetic and so full of life. It has the sweetest people you could find," she said. She is also in the film After, opposite Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, where she plays a teacher named Professor Soto. "After will be coming to theaters on Friday in the United States. It comes from a book that has 1.5 billion readers. People love it and the fans are incredible. The fans are so devoted and they have been waiting for this movie to come out," she said. Williams described her character, Professor Soto, in After, as an "inspirational teacher in college." "I love my character," she admitted. "It truly is a delight." Each day, she is motivated by the art itself. "We are in a business that makes big, beautiful and expensive art that you can inspire people with and you can show them something they've never seen before and feel things that they are amazed by." "I am inspired by giving art and trying to reach within myself and help other actors reach within themselves to show some beautiful human emotion that might comfort somebody that has been through something like that, or to inspire someone to reach a new place," she added. For aspiring actors, she said, "Figure out what is unique about you and absolutely hold on to that and share that. Never give up on your dreams. Try to do something every day for your dreams, whether that is self-taping or working with your friends or running lines in a play. Practice and never give up. There is something about being bold and brave that is magical." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry She acknowledged that the impact of technology on the entertainment business has made things "very different." "The good news about that is that there is a lot of content and people can choose what they want, so the fans can get more of what they like since there is so much available. There is also a lot more places to work," she said. "The bad news is technology hurts theater and going to the movies and getting to see things on the big screen," she added. For her fans, who were a part of her journey, Williams reiterated her gratitude. "Thank you. I appreciate you. My fans have made my day so many times. The business is not always kind and there are days that are challenging. To have these people that care in their own ways is just wonderful. Hopefully, I will give you more and more beautiful things to watch and to look at," she said. Hopefully, I will give you more and more beautiful things to watch and to look at," she said.To learn more about acclaimed producer and actress Meadow Williams, check out her official website More about Meadow Williams, Producer, After, Film, Emmy Meadow Williams Producer After Film Emmy al pacino