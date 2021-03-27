Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Meadow Williams chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Boss Level" on Hulu, and playing Silver in the hit digital series "The Bay." "All of the different people were really nice actors to work with. I enjoyed them all very much," she added. "Mel Gibson was great, Naomi Watts is beautiful and they are all very good people. I enjoyed that a lot." Williams remarked about Boss Level, "It's a really fun movie and people will enjoy it, and it is very fun to watch. It is lighthearted and it has a lot of entertainment value." 'The Bay' Williams opened up about her 2020 Daytime Emmy win for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" as a producer on The Bay: The Series, created by Gregori J. Martin. "Are you kidding? I had a new section of my wall ripped out and I made a cabinet into the wall for my beautiful gold Emmy statue. It is just so shiny and beautiful. The Emmy really is a gorgeous piece of art, it's a beautiful statue to look at and live with one of those," she said. "To look at that Emmy when I eat my breakfast each morning is just fantastic," she added. "The Bay is a very engaging series with some of the most gorgeous people you can find on planet Earth. It has such an appeal," she said. Kristos Andrews and Meadow Williams in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment Speaking of The Bay, as Meadow Williams in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment Season 6 of The Bay is available for streaming on To learn more about actress and producer Meadow Williams, follow her on In Boss Level, Williams stars alongside such actors as Annabelle Wallis, Mel Gibson, and Frank Grillo. "Boss Level was great. It was a very diverse and interesting group of people. The assassins were really fun, I very much liked all of them," she said."All of the different people were really nice actors to work with. I enjoyed them all very much," she added. "Mel Gibson was great, Naomi Watts is beautiful and they are all very good people. I enjoyed that a lot."Williams remarked about Boss Level, "It's a really fun movie and people will enjoy it, and it is very fun to watch. It is lighthearted and it has a lot of entertainment value."Williams opened up about her 2020 Daytime Emmy win for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" as a producer on The Bay: The Series, created by Gregori J. Martin. "Are you kidding? I had a new section of my wall ripped out and I made a cabinet into the wall for my beautiful gold Emmy statue. It is just so shiny and beautiful. The Emmy really is a gorgeous piece of art, it's a beautiful statue to look at and live with one of those," she said."To look at that Emmy when I eat my breakfast each morning is just fantastic," she added."The Bay is a very engaging series with some of the most gorgeous people you can find on planet Earth. It has such an appeal," she said.Speaking of The Bay, as Digital Journal reported , Williams made her debut in the most recent season of the show, Season 6, as Silver in the finale episodes "Auld Lang Syne." "That was crazy. It was just 'wow'," she admitted. "Silver was awesome to play. I had to wear those braids for several days. Everywhere I went, most women of all ethnicities and all types really liked these braids."Season 6 of The Bay is available for streaming on Popstar! TV To learn more about actress and producer Meadow Williams, follow her on Instagram More about Meadow Williams, boss level, The Bay, Actress Meadow Williams boss level The Bay Actress