By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Max Gail has a major reason to celebrate. He scored a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for his acting work on "General Hospital." Last year, Gail was part of an important storyline on the ABC soap opera, which involved his character battling Alzheimer's and watching how this disease affected not only himself but his friends and family members around him as well. At the upcoming 46th Daytime Emmy awards, which will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California, Gail has been nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series." He is nominated alongside his General Hospital co-star Gail was previously nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1979 and in 1980 respectively for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series" for his portrayal of Detective Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz in the hit sitcom Barney Miller. In February of 2018, Gail joined the cast of the popular daytime drama series, General Hospital, where he plays the role of Mike Corbin, the father of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (played by Maurice Benard ).Last year, Gail was part of an important storyline on the ABC soap opera, which involved his character battling Alzheimer's and watching how this disease affected not only himself but his friends and family members around him as well.At the upcoming 46th Daytime Emmy awards, which will take place on May 5 in Pasadena, California, Gail has been nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series." He is nominated alongside his General Hospital co-star Dominic Zamprogna , Bryton James from The Young and The Restless, as well as Eric Martsolf and Greg Rikaart from Days of Our Lives.Gail was previously nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1979 and in 1980 respectively for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series" for his portrayal of Detective Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz in the hit sitcom Barney Miller. More about Max Gail, supporting actor, Emmy, Actor, Dominic Zamprogna Max Gail supporting actor Emmy Actor Dominic Zamprogna