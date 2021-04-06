"American Fighter," starring George Kosturos and Sean Patrick Flanery, has released its high-adrenaline trailer. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This martial art film is directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, and it will be released stateside on May 21 via Lionsgate; moreover, it will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 25.
The synopsis of American Fighter is as follows: college wrestler Ali (George Kosturos) is desperate for money in an effort to save his terminally ill mother, so he enters the clandestine world of underground fighting.
Ali shows promise but, lacking skills, Ali gets beaten bloody. Duke (Emmy winner Sean Patrick Flanery) is a troubled handler that takes pity on the boy and trains him to be a fierce competitor. This gritty movie is based on a true story, and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) plays McClellen.
Emmy winner Bryan Craig (General Hospital), Guy A. Grundy, and Allison Paige also star in this movie.