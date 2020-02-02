Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMark Grossman of Y&R to participate in Opportunitea in Calgary

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Mark Grossman will be a part of Kate Linder and Friends' "Opportunitea in Calgary" event, which benefits the March of Dimes in Alberta, Canada.
This event is co-hosted by veteran actors Kate Linder (Esther Valentine) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin), and Grossman will be joined by Bryon James (Devon Hamilton), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) as well as Global Calgary anchor Linda Olsen. A major portion of the proceeds benefits the March of Dimes' Conductive Education Program.
Grossman has been playing the role of Adam Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless since May of 2019. The show has been No. 1 for well over 31 years, and it has been running for 47 years. As Digital Journal reported, the popular CBS soap opera has been renewed through 2024.
For more information on actor Mark Grossman, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Grossman back in mid-October of 2019.
More about Mark Grossman, y&R, The young and the restless, adam newman, Calgary
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Pompeo pushes against China, Russia in visit to 'Stans'
Chinese central bank to pump $173 bln into economy in virus fight
New model to estimate spread of the novel coronavirus
Protests continue in Iraq after Allawi becomes new premier
China's economy suffers as first virus death hits Philippines
Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO
Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail
Review: Rayne Johnson melts hearts with 'Front Seat' country single Special
US military ready to house 1,000 for virus quarantine
Herbal remedies for the coronavirus spark debate in China