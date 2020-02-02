This event is co-hosted by veteran actors Kate Linder
(Esther Valentine) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin), and Grossman will be joined by Bryon James (Devon Hamilton), Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) as well as Global Calgary anchor Linda Olsen. A major portion of the proceeds benefits the March of Dimes' Conductive Education Program
.
Grossman
has been playing the role of Adam Newman on the hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless
since May of 2019. The show has been No. 1 for well over 31 years, and it has been running for 47 years. As Digital Journal reported
, the popular CBS soap opera has been renewed through 2024.
