Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller (2018, "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for "Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal about her future plans, motivations, and the impact of technology on the entertainment scene. Miller had nothing but the kindest remarks about her then-acting partner On her plans for the future, Miller said, "I spent July to October filming a new series, and I am very excited about it. Then, I shoot a film in January of 2019." While she loves music, she acknowledged that she has never been a writer. "I've always been a little bit shy to share it. If I were to work in music, I would love to work more in film scoring. I love to sing and being able to do it, but I don't have the desire to travel around and do it in front of big groups of people," she said. On her daily motivations, she shared that she is inspired by "people and opportunities to connect with them," in an effort to improve herself and grow. "That is one of the reasons why I am an actor," she said. "I want to become a better artist all the time. I really believe in the power of human connection and hearing each other's stories, and empathy, and what it means to understand where we are all coming from," she elaborated. When asked how she handled being so dialogue-heavy all the time, where daytime actors have to churn out 40 to 80 pages of script per day, Miller responded, "I would go crazy. I would literally sit on the bathroom floor, and at the end of the day, I would try to learn my lines. You learn a lot about myself. Your brain is a muscle and you get better at it." In her personal life, Miller revealed that she is happily married for that last 10 years. Digital transformation of the entertainment industry Regarding the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Miller said, "Technology is great in a lot of ways. There are a lot more opportunities and a lot of great content that is created. It doesn't seem like an impossible feat, even for people like me. I have people that I am writing film scripts with. Due to the plethora of streaming services, it doesn't seem an impossible thing for me to write something that will be made and seen somewhere. I am so grateful for that." She admitted that she is not very tech savvy. "I joke that I am a 65-year-old woman trapped in my body," she said. "I literally have a physical calendar to plan my schedule." A native of Indiana, Miller shared that the scripts that she uses for her acting projects are hard copies. "It is much easier for me to be organized, and jot down notes. I'm a visual and a tactile person," she said. "I literally have a physical calendar to plan my schedule."A native of Indiana, Miller shared that the scripts that she uses for her acting projects are hard copies. "It is much easier for me to be organized, and jot down notes. I'm a visual and a tactile person," she said.She defined the word success as "Waking up and feeling happy and fulfilled in what you are doing every day." "If you are fulfilling a purpose, then that's success," she said.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Marci Miller, check out her official homepage and follow her on Twitter