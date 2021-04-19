Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Luke Benward chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the thriller "Wildcat" opposite Georgina Campbell. Wildcat explores the theme of identity. Each character seeks to uncover everyone's true identities through interrogation, intimidation, and guile. Along the way, Kat Young (Georgina Campbell) discovers her own true identity, as she develops into a resourceful, powerful, and heroic protagonist. "Working with Georgina was killer, she is so talented," he said. "We were in the trenches together, and we both gave it our all. I am really proud of what we put on the screen." "Wildcat really allowed me to push my limits as an actor," he added. "I am excited to hear what people get out of this movie." On being an actor in the digital age, Benward said, "It's great, it opens up doors for so many people to get their eyes on a project now. As an actor, that's the goal. You want as many people as possible to be touched by your art." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "It's tough. Get ready and prepare yourself, it's not glitz and glam by any means. There are moments of celebration, but for a long time, it's a lot of work and a lot of rejections." He shared that he had the good fortune to work with Melissa McCarthy. "I was just enamored with who she is as an actor and as a person. She is such a gem, she is so talented, so kind, humble, and inviting. I can't say enough good things about her. She was amazing," he said. Benward listed two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "Denzel is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time)," he said. He defined the word success as "being able to look yourself in the mirror and being proud of who you see." To learn more about actor Luke Benward, follow him on Luke Benward in the thriller 'Wildcat' courtesy of Saban Films It was written and directed by Jonathan W. Stokes. The thriller will be released in theaters on April 23, and on digital and On Demand on April 27. "Wildcat was awesome, it really was. Although it was a tough movie, it was very rewarding in the end," he said. "It was every actor's dream, the material just jumped off the page, and I was honored to do it."Wildcat explores the theme of identity. Each character seeks to uncover everyone's true identities through interrogation, intimidation, and guile. Along the way, Kat Young (Georgina Campbell) discovers her own true identity, as she develops into a resourceful, powerful, and heroic protagonist."Working with Georgina was killer, she is so talented," he said. "We were in the trenches together, and we both gave it our all. I am really proud of what we put on the screen.""Wildcat really allowed me to push my limits as an actor," he added. "I am excited to hear what people get out of this movie."On being an actor in the digital age, Benward said, "It's great, it opens up doors for so many people to get their eyes on a project now. As an actor, that's the goal. You want as many people as possible to be touched by your art."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "It's tough. Get ready and prepare yourself, it's not glitz and glam by any means. There are moments of celebration, but for a long time, it's a lot of work and a lot of rejections."He shared that he had the good fortune to work with Melissa McCarthy. "I was just enamored with who she is as an actor and as a person. She is such a gem, she is so talented, so kind, humble, and inviting. I can't say enough good things about her. She was amazing," he said.Benward listed two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington as his dream acting partner in the entertainment business. "Denzel is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time)," he said.He defined the word success as "being able to look yourself in the mirror and being proud of who you see."To learn more about actor Luke Benward, follow him on Instagram and Twitter More about Luke Benward, Actor, wildcat, Thriller Luke Benward Actor wildcat Thriller