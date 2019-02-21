Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Acclaimed Canadian stage actress Louise Pitre ("Mamma Mia!") chatted with Digital Journal about starring as Adult Marie in "Marie, Dancing Still." Pitre is regarded as Canada's first lady of musical theatre. Regarding her experience playing Mamma Mia! on Broadway, she said, "That's the reason why I am here doing Marie, Dancing Still. Mamma Mia! was a huge surprise to me, especially since it involves pop songs. It was wonderful and it opened a lot of doors for me." For her role as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Pitre earned a Tony nomination for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical." "I will forever be thankful for that show and those people," she said. Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, she said, "Working out. As long as I am in top physical shape, I feel that I am still in the top of my game, and that's the main thing. That's what keeps me strong. Also, being current and open to everything that is happening and wanting to take chances." For young actors, she encouraged them to see as many things as they can. "Observe and be discerning and analyze why a certain performance is so great, and why another performance is not, and learn from that," she said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with the predominance of streaming services, Pitre said, "I feel out of touch, to be honest. I realize the whole social media phenom is now where it's at. You need to be there, and you need to constantly be commenting and hashtagging. Great shows have a chance to be seen by everybody and anybody, and that can't be a bad thing. There is so much more product and opportunities, and that to me is a positive thing." Pitre encouraged her fans and followers to come and see her in Marie, Dancing Still. "It is the perfect marriage of music, theatre, and art. It is a piece of art about a work of art. It is a powerful story and it is stunning," she said. The esteemed thespian defined the word success as "contentment and feeling valorized and hopefully, well-off financially." "At this stage of my career, I am living my ultimate dream," she said. To learn more about Tony-nominated actress Louise Pitre, check out her On the new production of Marie: Dancing Still, she said, "I came in the first time and learned the two big solos, and that was great. They flew me back since the producers wanted to hear me as well, and then, they offered me. Following that, I had a session with Stephen Flaherty, who wanted to make sure that everything was in perfect key for me and my voice. That was particularly thrilling, to have a role fit you so well and your voice so perfectly."Pitre is regarded as Canada's first lady of musical theatre. Regarding her experience playing Mamma Mia! on Broadway, she said, "That's the reason why I am here doing Marie, Dancing Still. Mamma Mia! was a huge surprise to me, especially since it involves pop songs. It was wonderful and it opened a lot of doors for me."For her role as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Pitre earned a Tony nomination for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical." "I will forever be thankful for that show and those people," she said.Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, she said, "Working out. As long as I am in top physical shape, I feel that I am still in the top of my game, and that's the main thing. That's what keeps me strong. Also, being current and open to everything that is happening and wanting to take chances."For young actors, she encouraged them to see as many things as they can. "Observe and be discerning and analyze why a certain performance is so great, and why another performance is not, and learn from that," she said.On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with the predominance of streaming services, Pitre said, "I feel out of touch, to be honest. I realize the whole social media phenom is now where it's at. You need to be there, and you need to constantly be commenting and hashtagging. Great shows have a chance to be seen by everybody and anybody, and that can't be a bad thing. There is so much more product and opportunities, and that to me is a positive thing."Pitre encouraged her fans and followers to come and see her in Marie, Dancing Still. "It is the perfect marriage of music, theatre, and art. It is a piece of art about a work of art. It is a powerful story and it is stunning," she said.The esteemed thespian defined the word success as "contentment and feeling valorized and hopefully, well-off financially." "At this stage of my career, I am living my ultimate dream," she said.To learn more about Tony-nominated actress Louise Pitre, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Louise Pitre, Marie, Dancing Still, Musical, Actress, Tony Louise Pitre Marie Dancing Still Musical Actress Tony Mamma Mia