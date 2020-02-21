Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLouis Ozawa talks about 'Hunters' on Amazon Prime, and Al Pacino Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Louis Ozawa chatted about being on "Hunters" on Amazon Prime alongside Oscar winner Al Pacino, and being an actor in the digital age.
Ozawa stars alongside Al Pacino in the new Amazon original digital series Hunters, which drops today on Amazon Prime Video. He plays the role of Joe Mizushima, one of the core Nazi hunters on the show. "Hunters was incredible," he admitted.
"I worked with a bunch of legends and amazing people. We really bonded, which was necessary. It is unlike anything I've seen on TV. It's an allegorical tale and it's very important to our world. Every episode of Hunters has its own feel to it. Hopefully, our fans will have a fun time watching it and also learn something from the movie and think about humanity," Ozawa elaborated.
"Al Pacino is a great leader and he set the tone," he said. "We had a lot of scenes since we were in his band of hunters. Al is still fearless in his acting and his choices, and it set us all at ease."
On being an actor in the digital age, Ozawa said, "It is interesting. I actually had shot some films in film, and a lot of actors cannot say that these days. I've worked pre-social media. That is what has changed, the whole mass marketing, as opposed to the actual acting. Now with the digital world, there is a lot more work out there for sure. Unfortunately, it is hard to make a living doing feature films these days."
Aside from Al Pacino, Ozawa listed Robert DeNiro, Christian Bale, and Daniel Day Lewis (if he were to come out of retirement) as his dream acting partners. "All of these actors are my heroes, and more importantly, I would love to work with some great directors," he said. "I am just happy to work right now."
He has had guest arcs and supporting roles on Jim Carrey's Kidding on Showtime, Supergirl on The CW, Bosch on Amazon Prime, The Man in the High Castle, and Matador, among others.
To learn more about Louis Ozawa, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Louis Ozawa, Hunters, amazon prime, Actor, al pacino
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Iraq, Kuwait on alert as coronavirus deaths rise in Iran
As Iraqis rally against corruption, ministries up 'for sale'
Review: Gretchen Peters charms on 'The Night You Wrote That Song' Special
Mars formed over a longer time than previous estimates suggest
Son of powerful Mexican drug lord extradited to US
Erdogan urges Russia to restrain Syria regime in Idlib
Turkey claims 50 Syrian soldiers killed in retaliatory attacks
Review: Billy Joel and Itzhak Perlman masterful at Madison Square Garden Special
Culture war rages amid the glitter at Rio carnival
COVID-19 update — Iran reports two more deaths and 13 new cases