Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLisa Lampanelli to play the Theatre at Westbury in February 2018

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Entertainment
Westbury - Comedy's "Lovable Queen of Mean" Lisa Lampanelli will be returning to the NYCB Theatre at Westbury for a show on February 2, 2018.
Throughout her career in the industry, Lampanelli has earned two Grammy award nominations for "Best Comedy Album" for her works Dirty Girl and Back To The Drawing Board. This year, she starred in the Off-Broadway production Stuffed.
On June 29, 2017, Lampanelli played The Paramount in Huntington, where she debuted some new jokes on President Donald Trump, who was her former boss on the reality television show, The Apprentice. The proceeds for that show went towards the North Shore Animal League.
Lisa Lampanelli
Lisa Lampanelli
Lisa Lampanelli publicity photo
To learn more about comedy queen Lisa Lampanelli and her 2018 touring schedule, check out her official website.
Read More: Lisa Lampanelli chatted with Digital Journal about her North Shore Animal League benefit show at The Paramount in Huntington.
More about Lisa Lampanelli, westbury, Comedy, Grammy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Ricky Byrd soars on new studio album 'Clean Getaway' Special
Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
Aardvark, meerkats killed in London Zoo fire
Op-Ed: Coinbase exchange pauses trading as bitcoin bubble may have burst
2017 Mexico's most violent year in two decades: officials
George Weah rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
Lou Peragine talks All The Blink Things, Mulcahy's Special
Puigdemont mulls whether to return to Catalonia after win
Male contraceptive rub-on gel trials to start in 2018
SpaceX puts on light show with last rocket launch of 2017