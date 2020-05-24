Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Lin Shaye chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "EastSiders." "I am totally happy, and I am totally surprised," Shay exclaimed. She went on to praise showrunner, actor and playwright Kit Williamson, and the "gang" for being "treasures and love." In the acting categories, William Belli and Eastsiders earned a total of eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, which include nods in the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category, "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series," "Oustanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Makeup" and "Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Shaye has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Diane in EastSiders on Netflix. She is nominated alongside such actors as Rene Heger in Dark/Web, Mary Beth Peil in After Forever, Scott Turner Schofield in Studio City, and Graham Sibley in Dark/Web."I am totally happy, and I am totally surprised," Shay exclaimed. She went on to praise showrunner, actor and playwright Kit Williamson, and the "gang" for being "treasures and love."In the acting categories, William Belli and Leith Burke are both nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for EastSiders.Eastsiders earned a total of eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, which include nods in the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category, "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series," "Oustanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Makeup" and "Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series.": Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Lin Shaye last year about her horror film Room for Rent . It was released via Uncork'd Entertainment and it was described as riveting. More about Lin Shaye, EastSiders, Daytime, Emmy Lin Shaye EastSiders Daytime Emmy