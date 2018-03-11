Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Entertainment Actress Lili Bordan chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming film projects, which include "Live or Die in La Honda" and "Curtiz." In addition, Bordan can also be seen in director Tamas Yvan Topolanszky's Curtiz, a biographical film about Casablanca director Michael Curtiz, and the events surrounding that movie's production in 1942. "We filmed Curtiz last October and November in Budapest. It's in English but we filmed it in Hungary," she said. "It is a very unique project that represents old world Hollywood really wonderfully, and it shows a man at the top of his career, who also felt very alone and isolated at the same time. He was a foreigner, so it's about the irony of being an outsider." Lili Bordan Peter Virth Bordan also plays the character Irene in Book Club, where she is featured opposite Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen. "It's a comedy and it was wonderful to be a part of a wonderful production with such names as Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen. Mary was super-fun on set," she said. "Book Club will be released by Paramount on May 18, 2018." "For me, the drive has always been to be creative, and to stay creative. Don't limit yourself by putting yourself in a box. It is good for an actor to be producing and writing," she told aspiring actors. Digital transformation of film and TV On the impact of technology in the film and TV business, Bordan said, "There are lot more opportunities for actors, and there are more opportunities for actors to become involved in more creative ways, as far as producing and writing their own content. It takes a lot of pressure off to make something that other people like. We are much more able to make things that we like, and we are able to find audiences for every genre and every form of storytelling." Bordan is best known to fans as Becca Kelly in Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome, and the powerful, refined German security officer Hannah Strauss on ABC's The River. Her recurring role on the hit BBC series Silent Witness introduced Bordan to British audiences. Her television credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Robin Hood, Casino, Strike Back, Teen Wolf, and Westworld. "I would love to return to Westworld, and keeping playing that character," she said. To learn more about actress Lili Bordan, check out her Bordan stars as Victoria "Vic" Taylor in the Jeff Hammer-penned crime thriller Live or Die in La Honda from Freestyle Releasing. "It's an independent feature film. I see it as a Romeo and Juliet tale set in the woods of La Honda. We filmed it there, and I play the owner of Apple Jack's, an actual historic bar in La Honda. We took over the town and filmed this movie. I thought the script was very strong, and the director was wonderful to work with. It was a very creative process," she said.In addition, Bordan can also be seen in director Tamas Yvan Topolanszky's Curtiz, a biographical film about Casablanca director Michael Curtiz, and the events surrounding that movie's production in 1942. "We filmed Curtiz last October and November in Budapest. It's in English but we filmed it in Hungary," she said. "It is a very unique project that represents old world Hollywood really wonderfully, and it shows a man at the top of his career, who also felt very alone and isolated at the same time. He was a foreigner, so it's about the irony of being an outsider."Bordan also plays the character Irene in Book Club, where she is featured opposite Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen. "It's a comedy and it was wonderful to be a part of a wonderful production with such names as Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen. Mary was super-fun on set," she said. "Book Club will be released by Paramount on May 18, 2018.""For me, the drive has always been to be creative, and to stay creative. Don't limit yourself by putting yourself in a box. It is good for an actor to be producing and writing," she told aspiring actors.On the impact of technology in the film and TV business, Bordan said, "There are lot more opportunities for actors, and there are more opportunities for actors to become involved in more creative ways, as far as producing and writing their own content. It takes a lot of pressure off to make something that other people like. We are much more able to make things that we like, and we are able to find audiences for every genre and every form of storytelling."Bordan is best known to fans as Becca Kelly in Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome, and the powerful, refined German security officer Hannah Strauss on ABC's The River. Her recurring role on the hit BBC series Silent Witness introduced Bordan to British audiences.Her television credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Robin Hood, Casino, Strike Back, Teen Wolf, and Westworld. "I would love to return to Westworld, and keeping playing that character," she said.To learn more about actress Lili Bordan, check out her official website , and follow her on Twitter More about Lili Bordan, Actress, live or die in la honda, curtiz Lili Bordan Actress live or die in la ho... curtiz