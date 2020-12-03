Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Carter in the hit CBS soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful" and his acting career. Saint-Victor is drawn to his character, Carter, due to his nobility. "He's an honest person and he is honest to his core," he said. "Carter is very loyal to his friends and family. I love everything about him. Carter is so focused on the good that is in front of him." At the moment, he is enjoying the Zoe, Zende, and Paris storyline. "It is so much fun," he admitted. "We are like the audience as well, we don't know what is going to happen until we open up the script. It's a lot of fun and the actors, When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he remarked, "After a while, you just get used to it. In the beginning, it was a bit challenging and a workout for sure due to our pace since we go extremely fast. It's about adapting to the pace, the brain is like a muscle." On being an actor and content creator in the digital age, he said, "It is very encouraging because you don't have to wait to get your content seen, heard, or read." Speaking of the digital age, he enjoyed being a part of the digital series Wed-Locked, which he produced and created. "Karla Mosley and I created that in 2009 originally, and most recently, we did it again a few years ago. Without the digital age and streaming platforms, we wouldn't have been able to do it," he said. "Karla and I have such amazing chemistry on and off camera. We get each other's humor and it was fun for us to show people what a relationship or marriage looks like beyond romance. We had a lot of fun with that," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "get training." "Find a good school, or a good coach, learn the craft to actually see if you like it. Then, you will see if you like it or not. Acting and any form of entertainment can look romantic, but people need to see the hard work that is put in that makes it look effortless." He acknowledged that life during the quarantine has been a weird time. "We have been in it for so long," he said. "At first, it was completely shocking that we are even going through this, and then you have more time with your family. Right now, I am present and in the moment and enjoying every second that I can." "After any pandemic or recession, the silver lining is what you learned from this and learning to move forward," he added. "Whatever it is, there is something to learn from this and move forward." As his alternate career choice, if he weren't in the acting world, he shared that he would love to work with children, whether it's a teacher or a counselor. "I have a natural, instinctual understanding of children," he said. On staying in top-notch physical shape, Saint-Victor noted that it's about eating right. "Eating right is the ultimate key," he said. "I have a child right now, a little boy named Christian, so my time is very limited right now." If he were to do any track and field event, he revealed that he would either do the high jump or the triple jump. "I used to run track in high school," he said. In swimming, he listed the freestyle as his personal favorite stroke. "I am self-taught when it comes to swimming," he admitted. Saint-Victor defined the word success simply as "peace of mind." "To be able to sleep and live without any burden," he said. For his fans and supporters, he concluded, "Thank you. I am very grateful for the support and love. I am a fan too. We all contribute in our ways by watching, telling loved ones about it, and telling our own stories. It's one big world and I am very grateful to be a part of it." 