article imageLaurie Berkner to host virtual children's music concerts in 2020

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Children's music queen Laurie Berkner will be hosting virtual children's concerts for the rest of 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
On September 20, at 12 p.m. EST Berkner will give an online "Pajama Party" show. On October 31, she will be hosting a virtual "Halloween Party" show at noon EST, and finally, on December 13, she will give a "Holiday Party" concert to help round out the year.
This past December, Berkner performed at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, alogn with Susie Lampert.
She has been hailed by such outlets as People Magazine and Digital Journal as the "Queen of Kid's Music," and rightfully so.
To learn more about children's music superstar Laurie Berkner and her upcoming virtual shows, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
