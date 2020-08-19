On September 20, at 12 p.m. EST Berkner will give an online "Pajama Party" show. On October 31, she will be hosting a virtual "Halloween Party" show at noon EST, and finally, on December 13, she will give a "Holiday Party" concert to help round out the year.
This past December, Berkner performed at The Paramount
in Huntington, New York, alogn with Susie Lampert.
She has been hailed by such outlets as People Magazine
and Digital Journal
as the "Queen of Kid's Music," and rightfully so.
To learn more about children's music superstar Laurie Berkner
and her upcoming virtual shows, check out her official website
and her Facebook page
.