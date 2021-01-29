Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Lamon Archey ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "All American" on The CW, and he offered his advice for young and aspiring actors and his definition of success. He is drawn to the character of D'Angelo Carter due to his villainous nature. "I love playing villains, so the simple fact that he is there to create havoc is right up my alley," he said. "That's the No. 1 thing I love playing most: the bad guy." Lamon Archey Jeff Xander Each day, he is motivated "to be a better father and to be a better man." "To be better all around in everything that I come across on a day-to-day basis. We can always learn, we are never at a point where we know it all. There is so much more to accomplish and learn. That's a big motivation for me," he said. Known for playing Eli Grant in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, he is also known for Eli for a variety of reasons. "I've been through so much with that character, close to four years," he said. "It has been a roller coaster playing Eli, he has been through so much in all those episodes. Eli is a really great and devoted husband." When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he noted, "It took me some time to get used to. I can shoot 17 scenes in one day, and those scenes can consist of 40 pages. It's like a muscle, the more you work out, the stronger it gets. Being able to memorize lines at first, they didn't stick, but as time went on, I could read the script twice and have it memorized. Also, it helps that I know my character so well and how he would react to certain things." Lamon Archey Jeff Xander For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "have patience." "Being an actor is not easy, it's a long road," he said. "You need to have patience and know that everything will happen in time, you just have to keep working and things will work out. Without patience, you will have a long, hard road." He acknowledged that during the quarantine, he took on gardening as a hobby. "I've done some gardening in the back yard and some planting in the front yard. That has been a calming and fruitful thing to witness. I have more fruits of the labor than I did before," he said. Archey noted that he enjoyed being a part of a virtual fan event along with Eric Martsolf, hosted by Lamon Archey Brad Everett Young He was honored to be a part of Brad Everett Young's On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "The Unknown." "I might not be the only person with that title," he said. Archey defined the word success as "being in a position to help other people and pets." "That's something that I strive to be able to do," he said. "I love pets, I am a big dog lover." 