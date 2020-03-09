By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Kelly Thiebaud is checking back into the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital" for a brief stint. Digital Journal has the scoop. This is an appropriate time for the character Britt to be back on the show since Obrecht was wrongfully imprisoned for Peter August's (Wes Ramsey) crimes, and Anna (Finola Hughes) wanted to punish her for that. Thiebaud has played the role of Britt on and off since 2012. The actress shared that the executive producer, Frank Valentini, reached out to her at the beginning of 2020 and noted that the writers were interested in bringing her character back for a brief stint. She went on to tell Soap Opera Digest that she immediately jumped on the opportunity. "I would love nothing more than that," she exclaimed and praised the fans of General Hospital for being a major reason that she enjoys going back to Port Charles. "That makes it more fun and exciting for me," she said. She confirmed the news via a tweet to her fans and followers. "I guess the secrets out," she Thiebaud also starred in the ABC TV series Station 19, where she portrayed Eva Vasquez. To learn more about Kelly Thiebaud, follow her on According to Soap Opera Digest , the actress is back filming episodes at General Hospital as Britt, the daughter of Dr. Liesl Obrecht ( Kathleen Gati ). She is also the best friend of Brad Cooper (Parry Shen).This is an appropriate time for the character Britt to be back on the show since Obrecht was wrongfully imprisoned for Peter August's (Wes Ramsey) crimes, and Anna (Finola Hughes) wanted to punish her for that.Thiebaud has played the role of Britt on and off since 2012. The actress shared that the executive producer, Frank Valentini, reached out to her at the beginning of 2020 and noted that the writers were interested in bringing her character back for a brief stint.She went on to tell Soap Opera Digest that she immediately jumped on the opportunity. "I would love nothing more than that," she exclaimed and praised the fans of General Hospital for being a major reason that she enjoys going back to Port Charles. "That makes it more fun and exciting for me," she said.She confirmed the news via a tweet to her fans and followers. "I guess the secrets out," she tweeted Thiebaud also starred in the ABC TV series Station 19, where she portrayed Eva Vasquez.To learn more about Kelly Thiebaud, follow her on Twitter and Instagram More about Kelly Thiebaud, Abc, General hospital, britt Kelly Thiebaud Abc General hospital britt