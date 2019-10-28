Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Keith Hamilton Cobb ("All My Children") chatted with Digital Journal about "American Moor," his love for acting and his motivations. "American Moor is really an important piece of theater," he admitted. "This is a piece that deals with the racial politics of the country. It has moved a lot of people on a lot of different levels. It reaches across all social spectrums: sexual spectrums, racial issues, age, and gender." "We had a good time. It was a good, successful run," he added. "I was born to be an actor. I love acting and I love doing the work," he said. For more information on American Moor, visit its On his daily motivations, he said, "The opportunity to continue growing and living a creative life. It's hard. In American show business, people don't always want to pay you for the work that we do, and we do a lot of it for free. It's the handful of lucky people that make a great living getting to do this. I strive to be able to think in creative terms and think about art and the purpose of art and theater. That's what I want to do and that's what gives me purpose." From 1994 to 1996, he played the role of Noah Keefer on All My Children. While he does miss the people that he used to work with on the defunct series All My Children, he does not miss the format. "It's a lot of dialogue and Ii don't miss telling the stories of daytime TV. It's a very specific format," he explained. "I miss the actors and the people and going in and creating something every day with them. I do miss that." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's really strange to me. When I left Los Angeles, all of those things were just starting. Now, it has grown from there. The streaming platforms create a lot of avenues for a lot of actors to get work." Cobb defined the word success as "living a purposeful life." "Success means finding happiness when you can. Also, knowing that you created a body of work that brought value to the world," he said. To learn more about actor Keith Hamilton Cobb, check out his Cobb just wrapped up an Off-Broadway run of American Moor. "That was the culmination of seven years of developing and building that show and playing it around the country. It was very exciting to be in New York and performing it," he said."American Moor is really an important piece of theater," he admitted. "This is a piece that deals with the racial politics of the country. It has moved a lot of people on a lot of different levels. It reaches across all social spectrums: sexual spectrums, racial issues, age, and gender.""We had a good time. It was a good, successful run," he added. "I was born to be an actor. I love acting and I love doing the work," he said.For more information on American Moor, visit its official homepage On his daily motivations, he said, "The opportunity to continue growing and living a creative life. It's hard. In American show business, people don't always want to pay you for the work that we do, and we do a lot of it for free. It's the handful of lucky people that make a great living getting to do this. I strive to be able to think in creative terms and think about art and the purpose of art and theater. That's what I want to do and that's what gives me purpose."From 1994 to 1996, he played the role of Noah Keefer on All My Children. While he does miss the people that he used to work with on the defunct series All My Children, he does not miss the format. "It's a lot of dialogue and Ii don't miss telling the stories of daytime TV. It's a very specific format," he explained. "I miss the actors and the people and going in and creating something every day with them. I do miss that."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's really strange to me. When I left Los Angeles, all of those things were just starting. Now, it has grown from there. The streaming platforms create a lot of avenues for a lot of actors to get work."Cobb defined the word success as "living a purposeful life." "Success means finding happiness when you can. Also, knowing that you created a body of work that brought value to the world," he said.To learn more about actor Keith Hamilton Cobb, check out his official website More about Keith Hamilton Cobb, Actor, American Moor, all my children Keith Hamilton Cobb Actor American Moor all my children