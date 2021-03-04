Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Katrina Bowden ("30 Rock" and "The Bold and The Beautiful") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the martial arts film "Born a Champion," which was released on Lionsgate. 'Born a Champion' In Born a Champion, Bowden plays Layla, the onscreen wife of Mickey (Sean Patrick Flanery). "I loved the script, it was so fun to shoot. I am just so happy that it has been so well-received because I knew it was going to be really special," she said. She was drawn to her character Layla since she is a really "great person, great mom, and a great wife." "Layla is a strong female character and she is not to be messed with. She has a balance of being a strong female character and she loves her partner so much. She is so supportive of him even though she doesn't want him to do certain things. She was a really dynamic and interesting character to get to play," she said. On working with Sean Patrick Flanery, she said, "Sean Patrick Flanery is the best, he is a gem. He is a great guy, first of all, and he is such a wonderful actor and I was very lucky to have him in all of my scenes. This film is his baby, it's everything to him and I loved being a part of that. He is so giving and so genuine." Sean Patrick Flanery in 'Born a Champion' Lionsgate She also had kind words for Flanery's two sons [Porter and Charlie], who made their acting debut in Born a Champion. "They were so wonderful. His two sons were so fun and they were the cutest kids ever," she said. The film was directed by "I hope fans and viewers watch Born a Champion and enjoy it because it seems that everyone is really loving it. I loved hearing the feedback on social media. As an actor, it is so great to hear that people are enjoying the work that you are putting out there. This project is really special, beautiful, and exciting in so many ways," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's different than when I first started. The digital age has its challenges. The coolest part is that a movie that you make can be so accessible to everybody. The digital age makes it easy for a movie like Born a Champion to be seen since it spreads it out there more." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "The biggest thing is to not give up. If it's something that you are passionate about, keep trying. It's a really tough industry and there are so many ups and downs. To me, you can have all of the lows, but the one high you get from it makes everything worth it." "Also, be flexible, keep learning and just have fun because that's what it's all about," she added. 'The Bold and The Beautiful' She also stars as Flo Fulton in the popular CBS daytime drama, The Bold and The Beautiful. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy in The Bold and The Beautiful, she said, "It has been a little bit of a learning curve. When I first started on the show, I was a little bit in over my head, for sure. I have a good memory but I have never done such heavy dialogue. It took me a few weeks of hunkering down and focusing. It's such a fun show." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Bowden said, "Growth." "I have been doing a lot of little changes and I have been growing in certain ways. It's very exciting," she said. If she weren't in acting and entertainment, she would like to live in Hawaii and serve as a tour guide. "I would take people on hiking adventures or skydiving, or working for a company like that," she said with a sweet laugh. "I would be a tour guide in a tropical location." 