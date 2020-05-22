Email
article imageKathleen Gati earns 2020 Emmy nod for 'A Mermaid for Christmas'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Kathleen Gati ("General Hospital") has a major reason to be proud. She scored her second career Daytime Emmy nomination.
Gati has been nominated for "Outstanding Limited Performance in Daytime Program" for her portrayal of Connie Hunter in A Mermaid for Christmas on Amazon Prime Video, which was written, directed, and produced by Michael Caruso.
She chatted about A Mermaid for Christmas back in the fall of 2019.
Gati was previously nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" back in 2016 for her portrayal of Valentina in Winterthorne.
A Mermaid for Christmas is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
Tune in on June 26 to watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, which will be televised on CBS, but they will be held remotely at home.
Read More: A Mermaid for Christmas earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
More about Kathleen Gati, General hospital, Actress, A Mermaid for Christmas
 
