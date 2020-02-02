Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait on ABC's "General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming General Hospital Fantasy events. For more information on these General Hospital Fantasy events, check out the She praised her luminous on-screen acting partner MacMullen is drawn to the hit ABC daytime drama due to its "rich history." "It is a multi-generational show. It is so beautiful for that reason. There are grandparents, their children, and grandchildren all watching that show, and that is awesome," she said. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, she said, "The storyline is so interesting. It is so fun, I love it and I am loving every second of it. The writing is really fantastic." "The show is getting really exciting and I think it's going to be awesome," she said, prior to adding that enjoys looking forward to what is going to happen to her character Willow each week. On her daily motivations, she said, "I have been really devoting the last year to my work. Just trying to improve in my career and all areas of my life motivates me." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Just keep working. Don't give up. You have to keep trying. It's all about work ethic and having the right mindset for sure." A career-defining moment for MacMullen was "joining a really good acting school." "Everything changed after that point," she said. "I met so many people that inspired me, and I started doing plays and then, there was this whole Domino effect. I am so grateful." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "A lot of people are watching General Hospital on Hulu, which is exciting since that is how I catch up on the show. You can also watch it on the ABC app and on the MacMullen defined the word success as "rising above all of the things in life that can easily bring you down" and "pursuing your dreams." For her fans, she concluded about the upcoming General Hospital events, "I am so excited to meet all of you, and we are going to have a great time. Thank you for coming. We love meeting you." To learn more about actress Katelyn MacMullen, follow her on On February 8 and 9, MacMullen will be a part of General Hospital Fantasy events in West Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida; moreover, on April 18 and 19, she will be participating at the General Hospital Fantasy events in Andover, Massachusetts, and Long Island, New York, respectively. "I am so excited. Those events are always so much fun. I love connecting with the fans. It's amazing. 