By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On December 20, Emmy-nominated actress Kassie DePaiva confirmed that she is leaving the hit NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives." The veteran actress remarked in a tweet, that her character, Eve Donovan, "will leave town after wreaking havoc." She wanted to send a big love letter out to all the soap opera fans and supporters that have watched and supported her over the years. She expressed that she loves working in daytime television and that it has been an "honor and a pleasure" to work on the hit NBC daytime drama for the past five years. She went on to describe Eve as both an "interesting and a challenging character to bring to life." DePaiva also noted that the actors do not write their own storylines, hence it is a challenge and a delight to read the scripts and find out where the writers are taking the story. She hopes that the fans enjoyed her journey because she "certainly did" and went on to wish them all a joyous holiday season and encouraged them to be king and loving to each other. Speaking of Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives fans can catch her on "Starstuck's Got Talent: An Evening Of Entertainment" on February 22 and 23, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she will be appearing along with such daytime actors as Eric Martsolf, Nadia Bjorlin, Jacob Young, and Wally Kurth. For more information check out the DePaiva played the villainous role of Eve Donovan on Days of Our Lives for the last five years. For her portrayal of Eve, she earned two Daytime Emmy nominations, one for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" in 2016, and most recently, in 2019, she was up for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series."The veteran actress remarked in a tweet, that her character, Eve Donovan, "will leave town after wreaking havoc." She wanted to send a big love letter out to all the soap opera fans and supporters that have watched and supported her over the years.She expressed that she loves working in daytime television and that it has been an "honor and a pleasure" to work on the hit NBC daytime drama for the past five years. She went on to describe Eve as both an "interesting and a challenging character to bring to life."DePaiva also noted that the actors do not write their own storylines, hence it is a challenge and a delight to read the scripts and find out where the writers are taking the story. She hopes that the fans enjoyed her journey because she "certainly did" and went on to wish them all a joyous holiday season and encouraged them to be king and loving to each other.Speaking of Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives fans can catch her on "Starstuck's Got Talent: An Evening Of Entertainment" on February 22 and 23, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she will be appearing along with such daytime actors as Eric Martsolf, Nadia Bjorlin, Jacob Young, and Wally Kurth. For more information check out the Star Struck Fan Events website More about Kassie DePaiva, Emmy, Exit, days of our lives, eve donovan Kassie DePaiva Emmy Exit days of our lives eve donovan