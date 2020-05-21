On Saturday, May 16, she went horseback riding, where it was reported that she was followed by several men. According to her rep
, the horse had tried to warn her by nipping at her feet. She took the horse on a different trail and that was when he got spooked, bolted and the actress had fallen off the horse. In doing so, she suffered several broken ribs, a broken collarbone, two chipped vertebrae, as well as a collapsed lung.
This past January, as Digital Journal reported
, tragedy had struck her character, Adrienne, on Days of our Lives
, when she was killed off in a car accident on Mother's Day.
Her on-screen husband, Wally Kurth
, told fans via Twitter to "rest assure" since Judi Evans would be "coming back" to the show.
One month prior to that, in December of 2019, her son, Austin Michael Luciano
, passed away, at the age of 23.
Get Well wishes are in order for Emmy winner Judi Evans. Her dedicated fans in the daytime world can send their prayers, support, and well wishes to her via Twitter
.