Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Judd Lormand chatted with Digital Journal about his role on the CBS television series "SEAL Team" and he opened up about how technology has affected the entertainment business. He continued, "I am having the time of my life in this show. The reception we've gotten from the fans of the show has been incredible, especially the great feedback we've gotten from the military members. When I fly home, these days, when I go to the Atlanta airport, some of the military members that are there will pull me aside and tell me that they love the show, and that they watch it all the time. That is the best feeling in the world, knowing that we are doing a good job in their eyes. We have such good material coming out that hasn't even aired yet." For Lormand, working with Boreanaz was a remarkable experience. "David is awesome. He is really good at what he does, and he is a class act all around, and a constant professional. I learn something all the time just from watching David. He is really top-notch." Each day, the actor is motivated simply by the privilege of being able to do what he loves for a living. "What more can you ask for," he admitted. Lormand listed actresses Frances McDormand (two-time Oscar winner) and Linda Cardellini as his dream female acting partners. "There is something endearing about their work," he said, in awe of both of their talents. Aside from being an actor, he is a family man of three kids. "I have twin boys that are six years old, and a daughter that just turned seven years old," he said. Speaking of children, he also hopes one day to voice a character in an animated film, especially since this will resonate well with his family. He defined the word success as "being able to take care of his family," as well as "getting to do what he loves to do for a living." Digital transformation of entertainment business Regarding the impact of technology in the entertainment business, he said, "I love to binge-watch. The cool thing now about network TVs is that our show and other shows can be available on apps and other platforms. Technology has definitely changed so many things. Overnight numbers are not the same as they used to be since people love to binge-watch and DVR to watch later. The industry is doing a good job trying to adjust and to make it work for everyone." Lormand added, "As an actor, your phone is your new computer and your best friend and your tools for everything you need. Whenever I tape auditions, I have gone 100 percent exclusively to taping on my phone. Whenever I don't have a partner to rehearse a dialog with me, I use the audio recorder on my phone to run my lines back and forth. All is there at the touch of a button. It's just great. I get on the plane and I am constantly reading scripts on my phone while I am traveling. Lormand added, "As an actor, your phone is your new computer and your best friend and your tools for everything you need. Whenever I tape auditions, I have gone 100 percent exclusively to taping on my phone. Whenever I don't have a partner to rehearse a dialog with me, I use the audio recorder on my phone to run my lines back and forth. All is there at the touch of a button. It's just great. I get on the plane and I am constantly reading scripts on my phone while I am traveling. I have enjoyed the technology change that has happened as an actor."