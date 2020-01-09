Email
article imageJosh Swickard to partake in 'General Hospital' fan events in 2020

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Actor Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase on "General Hospital") is excited about the upcoming fan event in Graceland, which will be held from January 17 to 19.
"I am so excited to return to Graceland," Swickard exclaimed in a post on Twitter. "We had a ball last year and this year is going to be even better. If you've never been to Graceland, now is the time," he said.
On May 16 and 17, he will be a part of the "General Hospital" Fantasy events in Detroit Michigan, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, respectively. On September 19, Swickard will be a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit in Philadelphia, and on the following day, September 20, he will be a part of the New Jersey fan event. To learn more about these upcoming fan events, visit the Fantasy Events Inc. website.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Josh Swickard in September of 2019.
