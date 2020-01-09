"I am so excited to return to Graceland," Swickard exclaimed in a post on Twitter
. "We had a ball last year and this year is going to be even better. If you've never been to Graceland, now is the time," he said.
On May 16 and 17, he will be a part of the "General Hospital" Fantasy events in Detroit Michigan, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, respectively. On September 19, Swickard will be a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
benefit in Philadelphia, and on the following day, September 20, he will be a part of the New Jersey fan event. To learn more about these upcoming fan events, visit the Fantasy Events Inc. website
.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Josh Swickard
in September of 2019.