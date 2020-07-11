Email
article imageJosh Swickard, Chad Duell to participate in GH Fantasy Zoom event

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On Sunday, July 19, "General Hospital" actors Josh Swickard and Chad Duell will be participating in a GH Fantasy virtual event for their daytime fans.
Josh Swickard plays the role of Detective Harrison Chase, while Chad Duell plays the role of Michael Corinthos on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.
To learn more about this Zoom event starring Josh Swickard and Chad Duell, produced by Coastal Entertainment, check out their official website.
Later in the year, on December 5, Duell and Swickard will participate in a General Hospital Fantasy event at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, and that same evening they will stop by Astoria, New York, for a private dinner; moreover, on the following day (December 6), they will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey for a morning fan event.
Josh Swickard in Roped on Netflix
Josh Swickard in 'Roped' on Netflix
Photo by Sean Gunn
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Josh Swickard about starring in Roped on Netflix alongside Lorynn York, and being a part of the Dream Loud campaign, which raises awareness on the art and music programs in schools and encourages them to retain those programs instead of letting them go. Their romantic drama Roped earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Josh Swickard and Lorynn York in Roped
Josh Swickard and Lorynn York in 'Roped'
Forrest Films
