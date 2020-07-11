Josh Swickard
plays the role of Detective Harrison Chase, while Chad Duell plays the role of Michael Corinthos on the ABC soap opera General Hospital
.
To learn more about this Zoom event starring Josh Swickard and Chad Duell, produced by Coastal Entertainment, check out their official website
.
Later in the year, on December 5, Duell and Swickard will participate in a General Hospital Fantasy event at Rockwells
in Pelham, New York, and that same evening they will stop by Astoria, New York, for a private dinner; moreover, on the following day (December 6), they will be at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club
in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey for a morning fan event.
Josh Swickard in 'Roped' on Netflix
Photo by Sean Gunn
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Josh Swickard
about starring in Roped
on Netflix alongside Lorynn York
, and being a part of the Dream Loud campaign
, which raises awareness on the art and music programs in schools and encourages them to retain those programs instead of letting them go. Their romantic drama Roped
earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
.
Josh Swickard and Lorynn York in 'Roped'
Forrest Films