In The Week of, Luna portrays Ignacio, and he described the production as an "incredible" experience. "That was surreal to be working with somebody that I saw in the movies when I was growing up. It was just a gorgeous experience. It was honestly a privilege. I had to pinch myself several times on set, especially when I met Adam Sandler. He was a really humble guy. The entire cast was patient, committed and humble. There was no grumpiness on set, ever. Adam Sandler, Rachel Dratch, Chris Rock and Steve Buscemi are all pros at what they do. They set a beautiful example on how to behave on stage and off set." On his plans for the future, Luna said, "We are in the middle of pre-production for a short film that I wrote. We are very happy with the script, and we are crowdfunding it. The story for Planet b234 is about a father and his long-distance relationship with his son." He credited his teenage son and the love from his son as his biggest motivation in life. "We are very lucky to be so multi-culturally complex and so rich. I feel very fortunate waking up every morning and making things happen with my son," he said. Luna listed Academy Award winners Daniel Day Lewis and Meryl Streep as his greatest influences in acting. "Daniel is just off the hook. He is just incredible," he said. "That is what I strive for as a performer." Speaking of Streep, Luna shared that he would love to work with her on an acting project. "Meryl is just incredible, engaging and very giving," he said. For aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "Keep at it." "Train, since nobody can take that away from you, and it will solidify your experiences," he said. "Make connections and keep going. At some point, somebody will notice. It happened for me with this Adam Sandler movie. It's a testimony of just keep going for auditions, and being relentless and tenacious." Digital transformation of entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Luna said, "Technology has changed it big time. Five or six years ago, I was discouraged with my acting career since nothing big had happened, but now, there much more opportunities. In a moment when you are feeling down, all these opportunities thrown at you are life-giving and reassuring. They gave me a lot of hope. As a performer and as a Latino, technology has given me an unequivocal amount of opportunities. It is just incredible." To learn more about actor Jorge Luna, check out his official homepage, and follow him on Twitter