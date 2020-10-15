Email
Jo Weil excited for new 'Forbidden Love' episodes, very grateful

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed German actor Jo Weil expressed his gratitude to all. He shared news about the new "Forbidden Love — Next Generation" series.
In a bittersweet post of his social media page, he announced that the filming process for Forbidden Love — Next Generation has come to an end. He is grateful for the "great" time that he had with both old and new colleagues, all of which he dubbed as "wonderful," and he praised the passionate team behind this project.
Weil shared that this was one of his absolute favorite stories as Oliver "Olli" Sabel, where viewers will get to see many layers to his character thanks to the script (writing), costumes, equipment, makeup, production, and editing. Weil added that he is very thankful and proud to have been a part of Forbidden Love — Next Generation.
Actor Jo Weil
Actor Jo Weil
Laura Desantis-Olsson
"I sincerely hope that on November 23 on TVNOW, you will have as much fun with our wonderful series as I felt when shooting it," he exclaimed.
"Now, I say goodbye to Olli once again and I would be very happy, to experience more adventures with him. Thank you," Weil said, effusively.
Actor Jo Weil
Actor Jo Weil
Laura Desantis-Olsson
To learn more about actor Jo Weil and his filmography, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.
