Actor Jimmy Wong chatted with Digital Journal about his starring role in Disney's live-action "Mulan" movie and his upcoming cookbook "The Feast of Fiction Kitchen." "The experience itself in the film was amazing in every way. I had a magnificent time doing it and being a part of such a fun environment. It was a completely new experience for me. The actors I worked with are at the top in their profession in every way," he said. Wong and Ashley Adams will be releasing their new cookbook The Feast of Fiction Kitchen on April 28 via Countryman Press. They cook up the real-life equivalent of fictional dishes to pay homage in a genuine, geeky, and lively way. It is available for pre-order on On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It is very interesting given the current circumstances around the world. A lot of people have lost work and employment. I am one of the fortunate few that is still able to do what I love: creative content, make videos and post things on social media. I can do all of these things in the comfort of my own home and apartment. Being a digital actor gives you a lot more freedom to innovate and do fun things on the Internet." He also recently wrote a parody song " For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Acting is a very tough thing to do. I wouldn't recommend it as your solo career for most people. It can be extremely challenging and difficult. There are no guarantees in it. Focus more on doing things that let you be adjacent to what acting is: filmmaking, making videos on YouTube or creating content for any social platform you want. By doing so, you will foster and grow many other skills." He shared that he would love to someday work with the Coen brothers, who he praised as "amazing directors," as well as such actors as Michael Fassbender, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. 