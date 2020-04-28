Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment World-renowned British magician Jamie Raven chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He shared details that he is working on an online magic school for kids. He shared that there is a silver lining in this pandemic. "We are learning new skills," he said. "Recently, I've learned how to edit videos, and use software." Also, from a nature standpoint, Raven noted that nature has hit a reset button, and rightfully so. A proud moment for Raven included performing for Prince Charles. "That was unbelievable," he admitted. "Prince Charles loves magic. He is a member of the Magic Circle and a magician himself. Prince Charles passed his audition back in the day doing the ancient 'cup and balls' trick. It was great to perform for him." Speaking of Prince Charles, he On being a magician in the digital age, he said, "Social media and YouTube have never been more prevalent. Magic is a really cool interactive art. The digital age encourages new thinking. I will be working on more interactive magic." He shared that he was working with a magic school, where 8,000 kids came and learned in that physical place. "Now, the kids can't come anymore, and we are moving all that online," he said. Raven was the runner-up winner of Britain's Got Talent of the ninth season back in May of 2015. Next month, he will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of his tenure on that show, which propelled him to international stardom. He is also a member of The Inner Magic Circle (Gold Star). He is a firm believer in the following inspirational quote by Maya Angelou: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." "We are all the same, any magician or entertainer is the same, your goal is to make the people that come to your show enjoy themselves," he said. Raven also praised internationally recognized British mentalist Derren Brown. "Derren is amazing and the best mind reader in the world ever. Derren is just brilliant, and when you see him live, you are in the presence of greatness. I love him," he said. He defined success as "waking up in the morning and being happy." "I am looking forward to the next thing I do. I always like to have a goal to work towards," he said. "I have written some talks on mental health and how young children can benefit from learning magic and how it can boost their confidence, dexterity, and social skills. I am looking forward to starting my shows online. If you wake up in the morning with a smile on your face, you know you've made it." To learn more about British magician Jamie Raven, check out his Raven has been some neat interactive magic tricks with his virtual audience. "That was great," he admitted. "It was good for me to do since I've never done that before and it's slightly unusual since I am performing for an audience that doesn't laugh and doesn't cheer. It has been really well-received over here in England."He shared that there is a silver lining in this pandemic. "We are learning new skills," he said. "Recently, I've learned how to edit videos, and use software." Also, from a nature standpoint, Raven noted that nature has hit a reset button, and rightfully so.A proud moment for Raven included performing for Prince Charles. "That was unbelievable," he admitted. "Prince Charles loves magic. He is a member of the Magic Circle and a magician himself. Prince Charles passed his audition back in the day doing the ancient 'cup and balls' trick. It was great to perform for him."Speaking of Prince Charles, he complimented Raven's magic for being "simply breathtaking." HRH Prince Charles added that Raven's "star is destined to shine for a very, very long time."On being a magician in the digital age, he said, "Social media and YouTube have never been more prevalent. Magic is a really cool interactive art. The digital age encourages new thinking. I will be working on more interactive magic."He shared that he was working with a magic school, where 8,000 kids came and learned in that physical place. "Now, the kids can't come anymore, and we are moving all that online," he said.Raven was the runner-up winner of Britain's Got Talent of the ninth season back in May of 2015. Next month, he will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of his tenure on that show, which propelled him to international stardom. He is also a member of The Inner Magic Circle (Gold Star).He is a firm believer in the following inspirational quote by Maya Angelou: "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." "We are all the same, any magician or entertainer is the same, your goal is to make the people that come to your show enjoy themselves," he said.Raven also praised internationally recognized British mentalist Derren Brown. "Derren is amazing and the best mind reader in the world ever. Derren is just brilliant, and when you see him live, you are in the presence of greatness. I love him," he said.He defined success as "waking up in the morning and being happy." "I am looking forward to the next thing I do. I always like to have a goal to work towards," he said. "I have written some talks on mental health and how young children can benefit from learning magic and how it can boost their confidence, dexterity, and social skills. I am looking forward to starting my shows online. If you wake up in the morning with a smile on your face, you know you've made it."To learn more about British magician Jamie Raven, check out his official website and his Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram Showreel from JamieRavenMagic on Vimeo. More about jamie raven, Magician, British, Britain's Got Talent, coronavirus jamie raven Magician British Britain s Got Talent coronavirus Covid19