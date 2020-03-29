Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Entertainment Film and TV actor James DuMont chatted with Digital Journal about his latest projects, which include "Spenser Confidential" on Netflix, as well as "The Banker" and "The Righteous Gemstones." "Peter Berg saw me at the after-party of Mile 22 and he gave me a long stare. He told me that he had something for me in the next film, which was called 'Wonderland' at the time. He knew, and he had this idea of casting me as Charlie Bentwood, the bad guy. That's how Spenser Confidential came about, and everything went really really well with the first one. I had a great role and it was different than anything I've done before. Pete had a good eye and vision about what he wanted to do. We are all happy," he said. He has a co-starring role in Apple's first feature The Banker opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult and Anthony Mackie. "That was a totally different role as well. I play Senator McClellan and it is based on a true story. It is a very powerful biopic drama," he said. "Both Spenser Confidential and The Banker were released on March 6, so that was wonderful," he added. DuMont also has a supporting on the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones along with his son, Kelton, opposite such actors as John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Danny McBride. "It's a dark comedy with John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the family, and it's fantastic and really funny. The first nine episodes are on HBO. We were about to start out the second season two weeks ago, and my son started filming his first day that Friday, and then they shut it down due to the Coronavirus pandemic," he said. He revealed that other projects he will be coming out include the TV movie Chocolate, as well as Safety on Disney+. To learn more about actor James DuMont and his filmography, check out his DuMont has a co-starring role as Charlie Bentwood opposite Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential, which was directed by Peter Berg (Lone Survivor). "It was a fantastic experience on Netflix," he said. "This was my third time working with Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg. It was amazing working on this action, comedy, thriller.""Peter Berg saw me at the after-party of Mile 22 and he gave me a long stare. He told me that he had something for me in the next film, which was called 'Wonderland' at the time. He knew, and he had this idea of casting me as Charlie Bentwood, the bad guy. That's how Spenser Confidential came about, and everything went really really well with the first one. I had a great role and it was different than anything I've done before. Pete had a good eye and vision about what he wanted to do. We are all happy," he said.He has a co-starring role in Apple's first feature The Banker opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult and Anthony Mackie. "That was a totally different role as well. I play Senator McClellan and it is based on a true story. It is a very powerful biopic drama," he said."Both Spenser Confidential and The Banker were released on March 6, so that was wonderful," he added.DuMont also has a supporting on the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones along with his son, Kelton, opposite such actors as John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Danny McBride. "It's a dark comedy with John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the family, and it's fantastic and really funny. The first nine episodes are on HBO. We were about to start out the second season two weeks ago, and my son started filming his first day that Friday, and then they shut it down due to the Coronavirus pandemic," he said.He revealed that other projects he will be coming out include the TV movie Chocolate, as well as Safety on Disney+.To learn more about actor James DuMont and his filmography, check out his IMDb page More about James DuMont, Spenser Confidential, Actor, The Banker, HBO James DuMont Spenser Confidential Actor The Banker HBO Apple Netflix