In Memoriam: Dame Vera Lynn —'The Forces' Sweetheart' (1917-2020)

On June 18, the music and entertainment world mourns the loss of the legendary Dame Vera Lynn. She died at the age of 103. Additional information regarding her memorial service will be announced at a later date. Dame Vera Lynn in 1973. Allan Warren, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Dame Vera was a close friend and a favorite of The Queen Mother. She was featured in the Royal Variety Performance on four occasions in 1960, 1975, 1986, and 1990. A distinguished entertainer, Dame Vera Lynn was known as the "Forces' Sweetheart" during World War II, where she would sing for the British troops. In 2016, she was made a Companion of Honour (CH) by Queen Elizabeth II for her services to entertainment and charity. Dame Vera Lynn holding her Companion of Honour award. Susan Fleet, Lea Graham Associates Her signature song "We'll Meet Again" is still relevant to this day. She was the founder and president of the Dame Vera Lynn Eric Koch/Anefo, Wikimedia Commons Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dame Vera Lynn turns 103 years old on March 20 Susan Fleet The family of Dame Vera Lynn is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Great Britain's best-loved entertainers of all time. She lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, and she passed away earlier today at 103 years old, where she was surrounded by her close family at home. Dame Vera was a close friend and a favorite of The Queen Mother. She was featured in the Royal Variety Performance on four occasions in 1960, 1975, 1986, and 1990. A distinguished entertainer, Dame Vera Lynn was known as the "Forces' Sweetheart" during World War II, where she would sing for the British troops. In 2016, she was made a Companion of Honour (CH) by Queen Elizabeth II for her services to entertainment and charity. Her signature song "We'll Meet Again" is still relevant to this day. She was the founder and president of the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity , which is based in West Sussex. This nonprofit organization provides assistance to children that are dealing with cerebral palsy; moreover, it provides education and support for families that are affected by cerebral palsy. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dame Vera Lynn on April 29, 2020, which makes it one of her last interviews ever.