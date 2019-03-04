By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Ian Ziering shared a moving tribute on social media after his former co-star Luke Perry reportedly suffered a stroke. He posted a black and white photo of him and Perry on Speaking of Beverly Hills, 90210, it was announced that it will be returning this summer on Fox, which is titled simply as 90210. Thus far, it will consist of six episodes, with six actors from the original television series reprising their roles. These actors include Ziering himself, as well as Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin). To learn more about actor Ian Ziering, follow him on Read More: Ian Ziering chatted with Ian Ziering was known for his portrayal of Steve Sanders on the hit teen drama, Beverly Hills 90210, while Perry played Dylan McKay, who was the bad boy with the soft-spoken voice.He posted a black and white photo of him and Perry on Instagram with the following caption: "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery." Ever since that post has gone viral and was commented by 90210 fans from all over the world.Speaking of Beverly Hills, 90210, it was announced that it will be returning this summer on Fox, which is titled simply as 90210. Thus far, it will consist of six episodes, with six actors from the original television series reprising their roles. These actors include Ziering himself, as well as Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin).To learn more about actor Ian Ziering, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : Ian Ziering chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2016. More about Ian Ziering, Actor, luke perry, 90210, Beverly hills Ian Ziering Actor luke perry 90210 Beverly hills