Greg Rikaart earns 2018 nomination for The Young and The Restless

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Greg Rikaart has earned a 2018 Emmy nomination for his acting work on the hit daytime series "The Young and The Restless." He is one of five actors in the running for the 2018 Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor," and he is the sole nominee in this category from The Young and The Restless. Rikaart has been nominated alongside Wally Kurth (General Hospital), Chandler Massey (Days of Our Lives), Anthony Montgomery (General Hospital), and Greg Vaughn (Days of Our Lives). Rikaart joined The Young and The Restless back in 2003, where he portrays Kevin Fisher. Two years later, in 2005, Rikaart took home his first daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor." He was subsequently nominated four additional times in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2018. Prior to landing the role of Kevin Fisher, he had a recurring role on Dawson's Creek. He also guest-starred on CSI: Miami and the online hit Imaginary Bitches, for which he received a 2009 daytime Emmy nomination in the "New Approaches - Daytime Entertainment" category. In addition, Rikaart has appeared in such feature films as X-Men 2 and Prey for Rock and Roll. The Young and The Restless is celebrating its 45 year anniversary on CBS. The Emmy award ceremony will be taking place on April 29 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. To learn more about daytime actor Greg Rikaart, follow him on Twitter