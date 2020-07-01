Sibley was interviewed by Sarah Gise in "The ADHD Artist Podcast
." In this moving episode, Sibley shared his story dealing with ADHD.
He offered the following inspirational message to people that are being challenged by ADHD. "If anyone out there is struggling with ADHD — I hear you. We hear you. Check out Sarah’s work. She is exploring how artists with ADHD tick and how to take advantage of those super powers," he exclaimed in a post on Instagram
.
This podcast episode is available on Apple by clicking here
.
Sibley is nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Leland Adler in the anthology series Dark/Web
, which is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here
.
As an actor, Sibley has worked with such Oscar-winning directors as Clint Eastwood and Bill Guttentag. He has guest-starred on many television series. He lives in Los Angeles, California, with his wife, screenwriter Marilyn Fu, and their twin boys, Lyon and K.P.
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor and painter Graham Sibley, check out his official website
and follow him on Instagram
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Graham Sibley
in May of 2020 about starring in the seven-time Emmy-nominated digital series Dark/Web
.
Graham Sibley in 'Dark/Web' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of 'Dark/Web'