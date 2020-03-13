According to Soap Opera Digest
, General Hospital
is the first soap opera to suspend its production due to Coronavirus concerns. It has shut down its studios from March 16 to April 10. The article also indicated that they do not anticipate any interruption in the regular broadcasting of the new original episodes.
A list of other TV shows that have been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic may be seen in this article by Deadline
.
On April 1, General Hospital
will be celebrating its 57th anniversary on air, and it is the longest-running daytime drama in production in America followed by Days of Our Lives
on NBC (54 years on air), The Young and the Restless
on CBS, which will be celebrating its 47th anniversary in nearly two weeks, and The Bold and The Beautiful
on CBS (33 years on air).
To learn more about General Hospital
or to watch the show online, check out the official ABC website
.