article image'General Hospital' halts production amid Coronavirus concerns

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" has halted its production amid Coronavirus concerns. Digital Journal has the scoop.
According to Soap Opera Digest, General Hospital is the first soap opera to suspend its production due to Coronavirus concerns. It has shut down its studios from March 16 to April 10. The article also indicated that they do not anticipate any interruption in the regular broadcasting of the new original episodes.
A list of other TV shows that have been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic may be seen in this article by Deadline.
On April 1, General Hospital will be celebrating its 57th anniversary on air, and it is the longest-running daytime drama in production in America followed by Days of Our Lives on NBC (54 years on air), The Young and the Restless on CBS, which will be celebrating its 47th anniversary in nearly two weeks, and The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS (33 years on air).
To learn more about General Hospital or to watch the show online, check out the official ABC website.
