By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment The hit ABC daytime drama series "General Hospital" has celebrated its 56th year anniversary on television. It premiered on April 1, 1963. A special anniversary episode aired on April 2, which paid homage to the character Gail Baldwin, that was portrayed by the late Susan Brown. This episode involved Baldwin's will. Veteran actress Leslie Charleson portrays the character Monica Quartermaine, who is the longest-running actor on the show. In the special episode, Quartermaine acknowledged "the hospital has changed a lot in 56 years." "Some of the spaces are gone or completely different," she added, prior to noting that it is the 21st century. Aside from Charleson, some of its longest-running actors that are still on the show include Genie Francis, Kin Shriner, Kristina Wagner, Lynn Herring, Tristan Rogers and Jacklyn Zeman. Maurice Benard and Steve Burton joined the cast in the early '90s. As Digital Journal reported , the ABC daytime drama also honored Susan Brown in an episode that aired on January 3, 2019. General Hospital has received 16 Daytime Emmy nominations for the upcoming 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will take place on May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. It dominated the acting categories (where their actors scored 13 nominations), as well as the production categories for its writing and directing. To learn more about ABC's General Hospital, check out its official website This popular soap opera was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. As of April 2019, General Hospital is the longest-running daytime drama in the United States in production, as well as the second-longest drama series in television history, behind the defunct soap opera Guiding Light.