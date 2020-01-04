'General Hospital' alum Martin West dies at 82 years old

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran soap opera actor Martin West ("General Hospital" and "As The World Turns") has passed away at the age of 82 years old. West was also known for his portrayal of Lawson, a grieving father, in the 1976 thriller film Assault on Precinct 13. After his tenure at General Hospital, West went on to play the role of Don Hughes on the hit CBS soap opera As The World Turns in 1977. His final television role was in 1990 as Lieutenant Edwards in the television series The New Adam-12. Three years later, in 1993, West moved to West is May he Rest in Peace (RIP). To learn more about veteran actor and filmmaker Martin West and his filmography, check out his He was born on August 28, 1937, in Southhampton, New York, and he died on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019) in Norwalk, Connecticut. He played the role of Dr. Phil Brewer on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital from 1967 until 1975. He was the fourth actor to portray that character, but he played Brewer for the longest time (nearly nine years).West was also known for his portrayal of Lawson, a grieving father, in the 1976 thriller film Assault on Precinct 13.After his tenure at General Hospital, West went on to play the role of Don Hughes on the hit CBS soap opera As The World Turns in 1977.His final television role was in 1990 as Lieutenant Edwards in the television series The New Adam-12.Three years later, in 1993, West moved to Westport , Connecticut where he became a member of the Theater Artists Workshop of Westport, where he acted in and directed various productions.West is survived by his life partner, artist Ann Chernow, and his three children (Jason Weixelbaum, Allie West, and Gabriel West), and his stepson, Paul Mend, and his sister, Gail Britt.May he Rest in Peace (RIP).To learn more about veteran actor and filmmaker Martin West and his filmography, check out his IMDb page More about Martin West, Actor, General hospital, As the world turns Martin West Actor General hospital As the world turns