It is organized by Star Image Entertainment
. The profits will go to the charitable organization Cedars CanSupport
for cancer awareness. There will be two Zoom sessions with the actors on that day (7 p.m. EST and 9 p.m. EST).
Galen Gering
is known for his role as Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives
, while Emmy winner Eric Martsolf
plays Brady Black on the hit NBC daytime drama.
Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
In addition, Gering and Martsolf
are both known for their acting work as Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald and Ethan Winthrop on the defunct daytime drama series, Passions
.
To learn more about this upcoming chat and cocktail fan event on August 2, click here
.
For more information on actor Galen Gering, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.