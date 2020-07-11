Email
article imageGalen Gering and Eric Martsolf to participate in Zoom fan events

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Entertainment
On Sunday, August 2, veteran soap actors Galen Gering and Eric Martsolf will be a part of two Zoom fan events for daytime fans.
It is organized by Star Image Entertainment. The profits will go to the charitable organization Cedars CanSupport for cancer awareness. There will be two Zoom sessions with the actors on that day (7 p.m. EST and 9 p.m. EST).
Galen Gering is known for his role as Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, while Emmy winner Eric Martsolf plays Brady Black on the hit NBC daytime drama.
Eric Martsolf of Days of Our Lives
Eric Martsolf of 'Days of Our Lives'
Chris Haston, NBC
In addition, Gering and Martsolf are both known for their acting work as Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald and Ethan Winthrop on the defunct daytime drama series, Passions.
To learn more about this upcoming chat and cocktail fan event on August 2, click here.
For more information on actor Galen Gering, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
