On February 17, Greek-American soap opera actor Frank Dicopoulos ("Guiding Light") chatted with this journalist about "Calling All Divas."

The world premiere of "Calling All Divas" will take place on Saturday, March 2, at 8 p.m. at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania. It will feature Dicopoulos, who is known for his 22-year tenure on the soap opera Guiding Light as Frank Achilles Cooper Jr.

Dicopoulos shared that he will be playing the club owner in the show; moreover, he serves as a producer and partner for the production. "It is very exciting," he said.

Oscar-winning songwriter Franke Previte teamed up with internationally recognized live show specialist Michael LaFleur and music producer Dennis D'Amico to premiere "Calling All Divas." "When I met Franke, we realized that we had a lot of commonalities and he told me he was doing this project, and it sounded fantastic. I told him that I wanted to help him with that, and the rest is history," Dicopoulos said.

When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy, when he was on Guiding Light, Dicopoulos said, "That came from repetition. Initially, it was very intimidating," he said.

On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Dicopoulos said, "I think it's fascinating. The streaming services provide people with the opportunity to get content out there. It's a big ocean. I think Amazon Prime and Netflix are coming on very strong, and competition is good. Whoever has the best content will always win out."

His advice for aspiring actors is to "never give up." "Put yourself in a position where you can be seen or heard. It's all about networking," he said.

Dicopoulos had nothing but the nicest words about Emmy award-winning actor Jordi Vilasuso, who co-starred with him on Guiding Light. "Jordi's a great, great guy. He's a great looking guy and a wonderful human being. He's the whole package. I am very proud of him," he said.