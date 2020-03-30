Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Fola Evans-Akingbola chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming third season of "Siren" on Freeform and her experience on "Game of Thrones" on HBO. She described her role on the iconic Game of Thrones on HBO as "epic." "I was a big fan of the show before I got cast, so it was very exciting to get to join the cast. I love being part of projects that I respect and admire, regardless of the size of the role. The world that they built and created was on such a big scale, it was fantastic to see. Funnily enough, Eline Powell, who is Ryn on Siren, and I were both on that Season of Game of Thrones, but never crossed paths. Regarding her inspirations as an actress, she said, "I am a big fan of storytelling, so I am always watching movies and television shows and when I see a story that I really connect to or an actor who is just blowing it out the park it always inspires me to focus on the craft and want to be better." She continued, "Actors also have the luxury of being surrounded by what we are meant to be portraying: humans. So being out in the world on a day to day basis and seeing the wonderful madness of human behavior always excites me. I might see someone do something and think 'I'd love to incorporate that into a character one day?', or I ask 'I wonder what is causing them do behave that way?'" On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "Social media has, of course, added a new element to the equation. I fluctuate between seeing its usefulness and finding it to be the most unhealthy. I think it’s nice when people find ways of using it that feels true to them. I do admire actors that have a total mystery surrounding them: we know very little about their private lives and therefore we can get lost in each and every character they play." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "find a great teacher or teachers that make them fall in love with acting." "I think it is also helpful to know what kind of person you are: if you are someone that does well with structure and a more traditional route, I think it is good to try and go to a great drama school," she said. "If you are comfortable taking a more unconventional route I think it is okay to find training outside of the traditional drama school system, but it perhaps makes it even more crucial to keep up with various classes and exploring techniques," she added. She listed Cillian Murphy and Daniel Kaluuya as her dream male acting partners to work on a project with. "Cillian Murphy. To be on Peaky Blinders would be a dream. Watching him is a masterclass in stillness. I hope you enjoy!"To learn more about Fola Evans-Akingbola, follow her on