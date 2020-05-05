By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Erika Slezak (who played Victoria Lord on the defunct daytime drama series "One Life to Live") will be a part of "The Story of Soaps," which will be televised on Tuesday, May 19, on ABC. Slezak revealed that she is doing well in Connecticut, and managing as best as she can. "We are lucky in that we have a home and food in the cupboard and the fridge and we are staying in," she said, prior to adding that she hasn't been to a store in 60 days. Her son, Michael, has been doing the grocery shopping and he has "very careful and staying healthy." The acclaimed actress noted that the weather has been "miserable," where the majority of the time, it's cloudy and rainy. She has been involved in such tasks as "reading, cleaning the house, and clearing out of cupboards." "I hope everyone is well and that we come out of this in one piece," she concluded in her message to her fans and followers. Slezak's mantel holds six Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for her playing the iconic character Victoria Lord. With six Emmy wins, she still holds the record for the most Daytime Emmy wins by a female actress. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erika Slezak and Len Cariou in "Blue Bloods" on CBS John Paul Filo,CBS In a post on her official website , Slezak shared that ABC and People had asked her to participate in The Story of Soaps. She was a part of a lengthy interview, nearly two hours, and she hopes her fans "enjoy watching" it.Slezak revealed that she is doing well in Connecticut, and managing as best as she can. "We are lucky in that we have a home and food in the cupboard and the fridge and we are staying in," she said, prior to adding that she hasn't been to a store in 60 days. Her son, Michael, has been doing the grocery shopping and he has "very careful and staying healthy."The acclaimed actress noted that the weather has been "miserable," where the majority of the time, it's cloudy and rainy. She has been involved in such tasks as "reading, cleaning the house, and clearing out of cupboards." "I hope everyone is well and that we come out of this in one piece," she concluded in her message to her fans and followers.Slezak's mantel holds six Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for her playing the iconic character Victoria Lord. With six Emmy wins, she still holds the record for the most Daytime Emmy wins by a female actress.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Erika Slezak back in April of 2019 about Blue Bloods, and her distinguished career in daytime TV. Her special guest appearance on Blue Bloods earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about Erika Slezak, The Story of Soaps, Abc, one life to live, victoria lord Erika Slezak The Story of Soaps Abc one life to live victoria lord